Singapore Airlines Nonstop Flights from Singapore to London

DALLAS — Singapore Airlines (SQ) will launch non-stop flights between Singapore and London’s Gatwick Airport (LGW) in June 2024. The inaugural service will operate five times a week, in addition to the current four daily services to London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR), bringing the total weekly flights to London to 33.

The new route, subject to regulatory approval, will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The Airbus A350-900 aircraft will be used for these flights, featuring 253 seats in three cabin classes.

The early morning arrival at Gatwick provides convenient connections to SQ and Scoot (TR) flights across Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The addition of LGW expands SQ’s European destinations to 14, offering customers more travel options between Singapore and the UK and connectivity to other points in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

London Gatwick’s CEO sees the new route as providing significant connectivity potential across Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The growing increase in air travel in the post-pandemic years has resulted in record profits for SQ. Earlier this year, the company posted record quarterly profits of US$554.84m.

This increase in profits is primarily a result of the reported load factor, which has risen to above 80% over the past year and shows no indication of slowing down. SQ’s challenge is to convert the increased demand into profits by offering more destinations to a travel-hungry post-pandemic population.

Over 2024, SQ plans to provide expanded service to Europe. In April 2024, they will begin service to Brussels, expanding their destination count to 13 locations. SQ’s CEO, Mr. Goh Chon Phong, places a particular emphasis on developing SQ’s connectivity across the world. Over the past year, SQ has announced several agreements with other airlines that increase connectivity for their customers.

