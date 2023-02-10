Singapore Airlines, Vietnam Airlines to Strengthen Commercial Ties

DALLAS – Singapore Airlines (SQ) and Vietnam Airlines (VN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen their 20-year-old commercial relationship. The MoU was signed during the Vietnam-Singapore Business Forum.

The two carriers plan to develop codeshare agreements to create better connectivity between Vietnam and Singapore. This could then be expanded to include other SQ destinations. SQ and VN will also explore other areas of commercial cooperation to ‘offer more value and options to their customers.’

Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner (VN-A868). Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways.

“Trusted Partner”

“We are pleased to build on this agreement with our trusted partner Singapore Airlines – one of the world’s leading carriers,” said Mr Le Hong Ha, Chief Executive Officer, Vietnam Airlines.

“Over many years, Singapore remains one of the most important markets for Vietnam Airlines. We hope to leverage our joint capabilities throughout many commercial fields of our business and therefore provide seamless experience to our valued customers. This MoU will also build a strong foundation for our future partnership and robust recovery after the pandemic.”

SQ is a member of the Star Alliance, while VN is part of Skyteam. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways.

Better Value for Customers

Meanwhile, Mr Goh Choon Phong, SQ Chief Executive Officer, said, “Singapore Airlines and Vietnam Airlines have well-established networks, which can support one another to strengthen the connectivity between the two ASEAN countries and to key markets around the world.

“These win-win arrangements will offer more options and greater value for our customers, support economic growth, and bolster initiatives that facilitate tourism activities.”

This collaboration follows the December 2022 announcement that SQ would establish a comprehensive codeshare agreement with Thai International Airways (TG). The “wide-ranging commercial collaboration” will provide customers with better value, more options, greater benefits and an enhanced travel experience.

Featured Image: SQ Airbus A380. Photo: Daniel Crawford/Airways.

