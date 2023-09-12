Singapore Airlines Makes Brussels Comeback
Singapore Airlines Makes Brussels Comeback

DALLAS — After over two decades, Singapore Airlines (SQ) is paving its way back to Brussels (BRU) to bolster its European network—the service is expected to commence on April 5, 2024.

The addition of the Belgian capital will take SQ’s destination count to 13 within the continent. Like how most European airports are served by SQ, Brussels will also be flown with the carrier’s Airbus A350-900 in a three-class configuration: 42 in Business, 24 in premium Economy, and 187 in Economy.

Brussels is an important European economic and political centre, and the launch of this service adds another historical and charming city to SIA’s list of destinations. It also gives our customers who are travelling from Europe an additional point to connect to Singapore, as well as the wider Asia-Pacific region, via our hub at Changi Airport. SIA will continue to review its network and find opportunities to offer more options for our customers.

Mr. Dai Hao Yu, Acting Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Singapore Airlines
SQ A350-900 | Photo: Airways/ Brandon Farris

SQ’s European Network at a Glance

Upon securing the necessary approvals, the schedule of the Brussels flights is as follows:

5 April 2024–26 October 2024
SQ304Singapore to BrusselsMondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays2355hrs-0720hrs (+1)Airbus A350-900
SQ303Brussels to SingaporeMondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays1210hrs-0655hrs (+1)Airbus A350-900
Time Table: Singapore Airlines
27 October 2024–29 March 2025
SQ304Singapore to BrusselsMondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays2355hrs-0650hrs (+1)Airbus A350-900
SQ303Brussels to SingaporeMondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays1120hrs-0655hrs (+1)Airbus A350-900
Time Table: Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines currently flies to 12 European destinations and gets a little help from its ‘little sister’, Scoot (TR), which adds two more destinations: Berlin (BER) and Athens (ATH).

Brussels serves as a political and business hub and is connected to Singapore, South East Asia’s business hub; high passenger traffic between the two cities would be expected. The benefit also comes from connecting Singapore Changi onward to East Asia, Australia, and Japan for leisure and business.

SQ European Network | Photo: Singapore Airlines

Brussels has also served as an important market for Singapore Airlines Cargo, which flies the Boeing 747-400F. With the A350, extra belly cargo adds to the freight movement on the route.

Featured image: Singapore Airlines 9V-SHH Airbus A350-941. Photo: Aidan Pullino/Airways

