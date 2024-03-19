Silk Way West Airlines Orders Additional Boeing 777F

DALLAS – Silk Way West Airlines (7L) has announced it has ordered an additional Boeing 777F aircraft. This new order is believed to be the same aircraft that Boeing mentioned in its February 2024 orders overview, where the customer remained undisclosed.

Silk Way West Airlines ordered five Boeing 777Fs in June 2022, two of which have already been delivered. The remaining three aircraft are scheduled to be delivered by 2027. 7L welcomed its first Boeing 777 Freighter in October 2023 at Heydar Aliyev International Airport (GYD).

In November 2022, the airline placed orders for two Boeing 777-8Fs with Boeing, making 7L, which serves 40 destinations worldwide, the first customer in the Eurasia region to order the industry’s newest twin-engine freighter. The freighter has a range of over 9,200 kilometers and can carry over 118 tonnes of structural payload.

The Azerbaijani cargo carrier has also ordered two Airbus A350Fs with Airbus, which are planned for delivery by 2027-2028. In addition to the Boeing 777Fs, slated to arrive starting 2025 through 2030, 7L currently operates a fleet of seven Boeing 747-400Fs and five Boeing 747-8Fs.

Silk Way West Airlines VP-BCR Boeing 747-400F(SCD). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Featured image: Silk Way West Airlines’ first Boeing 777 Freighter. Photo: Boeing