Silk Way West Airlines Orders New Boeing 777-8 Freighters

DALLAS — Silk Way West Airlines (7L) has placed an order with Boeing for two 777-8 freighters, with options for two more, the two companies announced today at a signing ceremony in Everett, Washington. The agreement calls for aircraft deliveries in 2029 and 2030.

The Azerbaijani cargo carrier, which serves 40 destinations around the world, is the first customer in the Eurasia region to order the industry’s newest twin-engine freighter, which has a range of over 9,200 kilometers and can carry over 118 tonnes of structural payload.

The Boeing 777-8 offers 30% higher fuel efficiency and emission levels, as well as 25% lower operating costs per tonne, thanks to advanced technology, new GE9X engines, and composite wing design. As a result, the new aircraft will also contribute significantly to the airline’s sustainability goals.

The cargo airline signed a purchase agreement for five Boeing 777s in April 2021, paving the way for future fleet expansion. The new 777-8 aircraft will now support 7L’s fleet development plans by enabling the necessary operational commonality and enhancing the airline’s long-term strategy of sustainable growth.

Having secured the Boeing deal to offer even more cargo capacity in the future, the Azerbaijani cargo carrier shows no signs of slowing down.

Photo: Silk Way West Airlines

Comments from Silk Way Group, Boeing

“We are pleased to announce this order with our longstanding partner Boeing and become one of the world’s first customers for the newest freighter,” said Zaur Akhundov, Silk Way Group president.

Mr. Akhundov added, “This year, Silk Way West Airlines celebrates its 10th anniversary, and over the past decade, we have been operating an all-Boeing fleet. Today’s agreement reflects our ongoing investment in Boeing’s market-leading freighters. Our fleet renewal plans will help to further reduce our operating costs and enhance fuel efficiency as well as make air freight services in our region more sustainable.”

“With sustained demand for air cargo tied to expanding e-commerce and air freight’s speed and reliability, Boeing expects the global freighter fleet to increase by 60% through 2041,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

The CEO added, “We are proud that Boeing products, including this order for the 777-8 Freighter, continue to drive Silk Way West Airlines’ expansion plans and help realize the ambition of making Baku a global cargo hub.”

Featured image: Boeing.