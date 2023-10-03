Silk Way West Takes Delivery of Its First Boeing 777F

DALLAS — Silk Way West Airlines (7L) has welcomed its first Boeing 777-8 Freighter at Heydar Aliyev International Airport (GYD), making it the newest operator of this highly capable twin-engine freighter.

This addition to their fleet will significantly increase 7L’s capacity to meet the growing demand for cargo transportation worldwide. The Boeing 777 Freighter, with its impressive range and payload capacity, will allow the airline to optimize its operations and offer more efficient and flexible services.

Fadi Nahas, the Vice President of Silk Way West Airlines, Americas, expressed his excitement about the delivery of the aircraft, stating that it is a milestone in their strategic plan to make the airline greener, more fuel-efficient, and well-positioned for growth.

This expansion will provide 7L with opportunities to increase the number of flights and expand its reach to strategic destinations, further establishing Baku as a regional and global transportation hub.

Boeing 77-8F. Photo: Boeing

The Boeing 777F

According to Boeing, the 777 Freighter is designed to seamlessly integrate with 7L’s existing cargo operations, enhancing efficiency and operational flexibility. With a range of 9,200 kilometers and a maximum payload of 107,000 kilograms, the 777 Freighter enables the airline to reduce the number of stops and landing fees on long-haul routes.

Its spacious fuselage diameter allows for the transportation of tall and oversized cargo loads on 3-meter-tall pallets, and the main deck side cargo door is wide enough to accommodate the loading of taller and wider cargo.

The enhanced fuel efficiency of the Boeing 777 Freighter, combined with 7L’s selection of the 777-8 Freighter, aligns with the airline’s sustainability goals in the near and long term.

As the top-selling freighter of all time, with 319 orders since its inception in 2005, the Boeing 777F has established itself as a market leader in cargo transportation. Boeing continues to be the preferred choice for airlines, providing over 90% of the worldwide dedicated freighter capacity, including new production and converted airplanes.

Featured image: Silk Way West Airlines’ first Boeing 777 Freighter arrived at Heydar Aliyev International Airport as the airline became the newest operator of the world’s largest, longest-range, and most capable twin-engine freighter. Photo: Boeing