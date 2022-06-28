Silk Way West Airlines Orders Two A350F

DALLAS – Silk Way West Airlines (7L) announced today a new order for two A350F freighter aircraft, along with two options.

Silk Way West is a cargo airline based in Azerbaijan that was founded in 2012 in Baku. The airline is often described as the largest airline in the Caspian Sea region. 7L operates 12 Boeing 747 freighters, including seven Boeing 747-400F and five Boeing 747-8F.

The deal consists of two firm orders plus two options for Airbus’ new A350F freighter aircraft. The freighters should be delivered between 2027 and 2028 if the aircraft’s certification is completed on time.

The order was signed to meet the airline’s “ambition to broaden its footprint in the global cargo market and strengthen its leadership in the region.”

The Airbus A350F was launched by Airbus in 2021 to compete with Boeing’s 777F and 777-8F aircraft. The new type will be based on Airbus’ modern long-haul aircraft, the A350.

7L operates seven Boeing 747-8F aircraft from its hub in Baku. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

Executives’ Comments

Mr. Wolfgang Meier, the president of 7L, said, “We are delighted to sign the first but surely not the last agreement with Airbus, which marks the start of what I am sure will be a very fruitful partnership as we strive for future growth. Today, our guests witnessed a defining moment in Silk Way West Airlines’ history.”

He continued, “I am confident of the success that the acquisition of these new aircraft will bring us. The signing of this agreement marks a new milestone in the growth of our company. There is no doubt that this agreement will strengthen the company’s leading position in the global air freight market over the next 15-20 years.”

Christian Scherer, Airbus’ CCO, declared, “I welcome Silk Way West Airlines as a new Airbus customer. The A350F is a game changer in efficiency and sustainability for the cargo operations of the future. We look forward to demonstrating how positively the economics and environmental signature of the A350s will stand out versus older generation aircraft”

With this order, 7L modernizes its fleet with Airbus’ modern freighter, the A350F. According to Airbus, the aircraft already has 31 orders and commitments from six customers.

Featured image: Airbus