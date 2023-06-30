JetBlue Launches Transatlantic Flights to Paris

DALLAS – JetBlue (B6) started operating to its second European destination this week, flying passengers for the first time from New York John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) in France.

The first flight was operated by B6’s modern Airbus A321neo Long Range (LR) registered N4074J. The same aircraft was presented on the static display at the Paris Air Show last week.

The A321neo took off from JFK around 17:30 local time, touching down in Paris 25 minutes early, six and a half hours later, around 06:00 local time. The aircraft is now returning to New York. It was taking off from CDG at the time of writing.

The aircraft which inaugurated the Paris route was present at the Paris Air Show. Photo: Airways team at PAS2023.

Strong Competition

B6 is directly competing with Air France (AF), Delta Air Lines (DL), American Airlines (AA) and newcomer Norse Atlantic (N0), which all operate the same route between CDG and JFK airports, according to airlinedata. United Airlines (UA) also flies to CDG from its hub in Newark (EWR), and AF also operates this route but with fewer frequencies.

From Paris’ second major airport, Paris Orly (ORY), La Compagnie (B0) flies its all-business aircraft to EWR, and low-cost airline French Bee (BF) flies its A350s on the same route. Moreover, AF also has a more minor service to JFK from ORY.

The route between Paris and New York is highly competitive, with eight different carriers, more than 17 daily flights and over 4,500 seats offered daily. However, B6 has already succeeded in another highly competitive route, entering the New York to London market last year.

AF is the most important carrier on the route, operating seven flights per day. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

B6 European Network

This flight, B61407, will be operated daily by the airline’s A321LRs, fitted with the new transatlantic Mint cabin. This new destination will strengthen B6’s growing European network after the opening of its first route to London Heathrow (LHR) last summer and Gatwick (LGW) last winter from JFK and Boston (BOS).

With the new route to CDG, the airline now operates six transatlantic flights both ways every day, according to airlinedata.com. This number will increase as the airline plans to open a new route to Amsterdam (AMS) in the Netherlands later this summer and a new service from BOS to CDG in 2024.

B6 Airbus A321neo landing at JFK Airport. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways

Airline, Airport Executives Comments

“JetBlue’s arrival into Paris is poised to disrupt the market once again with our award-winning service and low fares, bringing a fresh and innovative choice in transatlantic flying to a new European audience,” said Robin Hayes, the airline’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

He added, “We look forward to continuing to prove that customers don’t have to compromise great service for a low fare. We are excited to bring our highly acclaimed Mint and Core onboard service to both business and leisure customers traveling to and from Paris.”

Régis Lacote, CDG Airport’s Managing Director, said, “This special occasion marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to offer the best connectivity to travelers worldwide, especially in North American markets. I salute the collective mobilization of the Paris-CDG airport community to support the first steps of JetBlue, who we thank deeply for choosing the ADP Group for its new European route from New York.”

With this new route to Paris, B6 opens its first destination in France and its second one in Europe, expanding its transatlantic network.

Featured Image: B6 Airbus A321neo. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways.