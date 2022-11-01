JetBlue Adds Second JFK-Gatwick Service

DALLAS – JetBlue (B6) has announced a second New York (JFK) to London (LGW) daily frequency, which will become the third route for the airline between the American city and the English capital.

This means that the US low-cost carrier will expand its presence in the British Isles with a total of five connections between the United States and the UK. The airline operates the brand-new Airbus A321LR aircraft on all its transatlantic flights.

The Airbus A321neo is now the flagship of B6, with 23 units already flying with the airline from a total Airbus order of 98. Additionally, the world’s 4th largest LCC is expecting to receive in the coming years the latest Airbus product, the A321XLR, capable of flying non-stop for up to 4.700nm. This will enable B6 to operate new flights to destinations within Europe.

In the Q3 2022 Results conference, B6’s CEO, Robin Hayes, stated that the airline “sees an opportunity from New York and Boston to fly to different European markets, and is progressing with confidence towards these plans”.

According to a Routes 360 report, B6 would be seeking the opening of a new transatlantic service between JFK and Boston (BOS) to Paris (CDG/ORY) in June 2023.

The Airbus A321neoXLR is a market-changing aircraft, giving airlines the opportunity to open long-range, small-demand routes. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

New Opportunities Thanks to the A321neo

The Airbus neo family of aircraft is one of the greatest successes in commercial aviation from the European manufacturer. The company has secured since the launching of the program more than 8.700 orders from airlines.

The most ambitious projects, the A321LR and XLR, will reinforce the Point-to-Point aviation model based on connecting small cities across the Atlantic ocean with smaller, more fuel-efficient aircraft.

Carriers such as B6, Azores Airline (S4), and TAP Air Portugal (TP) rely heavily on these aircraft, which let them reduce costs and offer lower ticket prices to customers to cut out premium airlines from the transatlantic market.

Thanks to ETOPS and the improved technology of modern aircraft, crazy flights such as Lisbon (LIS) to Washington (IAD) or Madrid (MAD) to Medellin (MDE) on 134-passenger aircraft can be economically possible thanks to airplanes such as the A321neo.

Featured Image: Nate Foy/Airways

