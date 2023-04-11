JetBlue Launches Flights To Amsterdam

DALLAS — American carrier JetBlue (B6) is continuing its ambitious transatlantic expansion with the announcement of non-stop long-haul flights to Amsterdam-Schiphol Airport (AMS).

The airline will operate direct flights to Amsterdam from two of its largest hubs, Boston-Longan International Airport (BOS) and New York-John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), starting in late summer. This will be B6’s fourth European destination, following the launch of flights to London-Heathrow Airport (LHR) and Gatwick Airport (LGW), and later to Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG), all since 2021.

Robin Hayes, Chief Executive Officer at JetBlue, said, “For too long the U.S. legacy carriers, backed by their joint ventures with other global airlines that enjoy immunity from antitrust laws, have locked customers in with very expensive fares and mediocre service. Just like we’re doing in London and Paris, we will bring fares down and improve the experience for customers flying between the U.S. and Amsterdam.”

The connection between AMS and JFK and BOS will operate daily on B6’s newest Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft, which are configured with 114 economy class seats and 24 Mint Core seats, the premium cabin of the airline. Currently, six of the airline’s 24 A321neo aircraft are configured with this seat layout.

The news of non-stop flights to Schiphol is not a surprise, as B6 secured slots at the Dutch capital airport for summer flights from the United States two weeks ago. Shortly before the announcement, a Dutch court rejected Schiphol Airport’s plan to modify and reduce the number of movements during less busy hours.

Little by little, JetBlue is turning JFK towards its main transatlantic hub in the United States. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways

JetBlue Bets on Transatlantic

JetBlue continues to expand its route network with new flights being launched and operated every month. Yesterday, the airline announced two new routes from Worcester Regional Airport (ORH) to Orlando (MCO) and Southwest Florida (RWS).

However, B6’s most ambitious expansion is happening on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean. Three years ago, no one could have imagined seeing JetBlue competing with premium airlines such as Delta Air Lines (DL), British Airways (BA), or Air France (AF) on flights to Europe. Today, passengers can fly from New York and Boston to London, Paris, and Amsterdam on an A321LR.

Amsterdam is not the first and certainly will not be the last European destination announced by JetBlue. Many other cities across the Atlantic, such as Rome, Milan, or Barcelona, are waiting to receive JetBlue in the coming years or even months as another transatlantic carrier.

Featured image: The Airbus A321LR has given JetBlue the key tool for launching non-stop flights across the Atlantic. Photo: Nate Foy/Airways