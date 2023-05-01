WestJet Group Completes Acquisition of Sunwing

DALLAS – The WestJet (WS) Group has announced the completion of its acquisition of Sunwing Vacations and Sunwing Airlines (WG). The acquisition, first announced in March 2022, merges two successful Canadian aviation and leisure travel companies.

The merger allows WG to expand its presence throughout Canada and safeguard jobs within the newly combined company. At the outset, Sunwing Vacations and WG will continue to function independently with a strong emphasis on delivering guest experiences and safety operations.

As they gradually move from rivals to partners, the 27-year-old airline and the largest integrated travel company in North America will combine their operations to position WG as a crucial component of the WestJet Group, focusing on enhancing guests’ experience.

C-FDNA Sunwing Airlines Boeing 737-8 CYVR. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways

CEO Insights

Alexis von Hoensbroech, CEO of the WestJet Group, said, “Investing in leisure and sun flying across Canada is essential to drive growth as they embark on their new strategic trajectory. The addition of Sunwing to the group, which brings 18 Boeing 737s, 2,000 employees, and Canada’s largest vacation tour operator, is a source of great pleasure for him.”

The CEO added that “it significantly expands their presence in Eastern Canada. Together, they will enhance their sun and leisure offerings to provide more affordable and accessible travel options for Canadians.”

Stephen Hunter, who previously served as CEO of Sunwing Vacations, has been named the CEO of the WestJet Group’s Vacations Business. In his new role, he will now oversee all tour operating and vacation package businesses under the Sunwing Vacations and WestJet Vacations brands.

Stephen Hunter also expressed excitement about the merger of the complementary businesses, describing it as “a significant milestone that will enable the company to expedite their growth plans and offer Canadians more affordable vacation options to more destinations than ever before.” He further stated his delight in partnering with WS, creating more opportunities for their employees, and providing greater value to Canadian travelers.

Von Hoensbroech expressed excitement about adding WB’s employees to the WestJet Group of Companies. He commended their expertise and experience in the vacation industry throughout the planning of the acquisition. He stated, “They are looking forward to working alongside the WB team to provide memorable services to a growing number of Canadians.”

Feature Image: Westjet B787-9 Dreamliner Photo: Casey Groulx/Airways