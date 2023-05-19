Strikes Averted as WestJet, ALPA Reach Tentative Deal

DALLAS – A last-minute deal between WestJet (WS) and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) has been reached, meaning planned 72-hour strikes will be averted. The walk-outs, which would also affect the Canadian carrier’s low-cost subsidiary Swoop (WO), were due to start today, May 19.

The carrier had already canceled flights, and a large portion of its fleet grounded as around 1,800 pilots were due to walk out.

The tentative agreement on the second collective bargaining agreement was reached late on Thursday following nine months of negotiations. It must now be approved in a vote by ALPA members. Pilots have been bargaining for improved pay and better working conditions.

Around 1,800 pilots were due to walk out as part of the strikes. Photo: WestJet.

“Industry-Leading” Deal

Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group Chief Executive Officer, said, “The WestJet Group is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement that is industry-leading within Canada and recognizes the important contributions of our valued pilots by providing meaningful improvements to job security and scope, working conditions and wages.

“We appreciate we were able to arrive at a deal, however, recognize the impact on our guests and we sincerely appreciate their patience during this time. We are pleased to now return our focus to providing friendly, reliable and affordable air service to Canadians for years to come.”

The airline said it will now ramp up its operations “as quickly and efficiently as possible” but would take time to return to full capacity.

Featured Image: WestJet (C-GWBU) Boeing 737-8CT(WL). Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways.