Spirit Airlines, CAE Launch Pilot Pathway Program

DALLAS – The Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway initiative, launched today by Spirit Airlines (NK) and CAE, intends to extend the carrier’s pipeline of highly experienced, professional pilots. The curriculum will put graduates on the fast track to a successful career as a Spirit Pilot at CAE’s flying academy in Phoenix, Arizona.

The joint program is intended to mentor prospective First Officers as they proceed toward the flight deck. Candidates may apply for the program after completing their flying training at CAE Phoenix Aviation Academy and accumulating 500 hours of total flight time.

If they pass the airline’s interview process, they will be given a Conditional Offer of Employment (COE), a Spirit Electronic Flight Bag (EFB), and mentored as they work toward the minimum hours required for an ATP certificate.

Spirit is rapidly expanding, with new stations opening around the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. The airline also says it aims to take 24 brand new jets in 2022, raising its fleet total to 197 planes, with another 33 planes scheduled to arrive in 2023.

This means that the airline will need more Pilots; hence why it states that First Officers can quickly advance to Captain and operate some of the industry’s most modern aircraft, as they will “receive great training and enjoy some of the best quality of life for themselves and their families.”

Photo:CAE

Comments from Spirit, CAE

“CAE is a great partner for us because of their commitment to safety and operational excellence, and also their dedication to finding solutions for student training needs,” said Ryan Rodosta, Senior Director of Flight Operations and System Chief Pilot for Spirit Airlines.

“At Spirit, we recognize Pilots are at the core of an airline. We have one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, and we fly to world-class destinations. We’re growing fast and creating tremendous career-progression opportunities.”

“This new program will ensure Spirit Airlines has a pipeline of qualified pilots as they expand their fleet and route network,” said Nick Leontidis, CAE’s Group President, Civil Aviation.

“CAE and Spirit Airlines share an unwavering commitment to safety, and the Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway will give cadets an immersive training experience that will equip them with the skills and confidence to begin a successful career flying with Spirit Airlines.”

To learn more about the program and application process, visit www.cae.com/spirit

Featured image: N903NK, Spirit Airlines Airbus A320NEO. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways