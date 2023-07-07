London to Restrict Airspace During US Presidential Visit

DALLAS – To ensure safety and security during the state visit of the US President, the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is implementing new flying restrictions over London.

Pilots have been issued notices warning them not to fly below 3,500 feet over certain areas, including London Stansted, central London, and a corridor between London and Windsor.

Map: UK CAA

Restricted Airspace

The Secretary of State for Transport has ordered these changes to flying regulations as part of a broader security operation:

Between 1900 and 2300 on July 9 and 1200 and 1600 on July 10, no aircraft is to fly under 3,500 feet in a wide area over Stansted (area A on the map). During the same time, an air corridor between Stansted and Central London will be restricted air space under 2,500 feet (area B on the map).

A wider area of the sky over Central London will be also restricted under 2,500 feet between 1900 and 2300 on July 9 and between 1200 and 1600 on July 10 (area C on the map). A corridor between London and Windsor between 0900 and 1600 on July 10 will also be out of bounds to all aircraft under 2,500 feet (area D on the map).

Certain official aircraft, such as police and air ambulance helicopters, are exempt from these restrictions, as are planes under the control of air traffic controllers or the RAF, approaching or taking off from key London airports. However, all other aircraft, including drones, balloons, kites, and parachutes, are subject to these restrictions.

Featured image: London Stansted Airport Media Centre