LATAM Expects to End 2023 With 31 A320neos

DALLAS — The LATAM group has announced that it will have 31 A320neo family aircraft in operation by the end of 2023 as it looks to operate more efficient aircraft.

This new purchase of Airbus aircraft will bring the group’s total to more than 100 A320neo, A321neo, and A321XLR aircraft by the end of the decade. Currently, the LATAM group has 16 of these A320neo aircraft in operation, and this year it expects to receive an additional 15, including the first A321neo in its fleet. The first A321XLR will be delivered in 2025, according to the Group’s press release.

This new aircraft will allow the LATAM group to replace its existing aircraft with more modern and efficient ones, increasing its fleet size and helping the group to recover from pre-pandemic levels of operation. The A321Neo consumes 22% less fuel per seat than the previous model, the A320ceo, and the A321XLR is the single-aisle aircraft with the longest flight range in the world (7,400 km) and up to 38% less fuel consumption per flight compared to a wide-body aircraft.

The group has equipped most of its A320 Family aircraft fleet with software that reduces annual carbon dioxide emissions by more than 60,000 tons by optimizing the aircraft’s landing path.

LATAM Airlines Airbus A320s. Photo: Joao Pedro Santoro/Airways

LATAM Aircraft Fleet

The LATAM group has 311 aircraft, including 57 passenger Boeing 767, 777, and 787 models; and 238 Airbus aircraft A319, A320, A320neo, and A321 models. LATAM Cargo Chile, LATAM Cargo Colombia, and LATAM Cargo Brazil also have a joint fleet of 16 cargo planes, which will be expanded to 20 by 2024.

Sebastián Acuto, Director of Fleet and Projects, LATAM Airlines Group, stated, “The renewal of the fleet that we are carrying out is fully aligned with our commitment to sustainability and brings us closer to the goal of becoming a carbon-neutral group by 2050. The Airbus A320neo aircraft has more efficient engines, aerodynamic improvements, and technologies that provide a 20% lower fuel consumption, with a 50% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions.”

LATAM Airlines’ latest order was announced at the Farnborough Airshow last year. The order consisted of 17 A321neo aircraft, at the time bringing the airline’s total A320neo order book aircraft to 100. The airline has also confirmed bringing in the A321XLR to complement its long-haul operations.

Featured image: LATAM PR-TYS Airbus A320-214 SBBR (Off airport). Photo: Thiago Machado/Airways