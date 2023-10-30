JetBlue to Implement Real-time 4D Flight Optimization Software

DALLAS — JetBlue (B6) has chosen Nexteon Technologies and partner PACE Aerospace to supply flight optimization software, called Flight Profile Optimizer with SmartRoutes (FPO-SR), for the airline’s entire fleet.

Recent industry headlines have seen discussions about aging systems and decades-old IT infrastructure that have caused significant disruptions in commercial aviation operations. However, there has been a lack of coverage from our end regarding real-world solutions that industry stakeholders have adopted to improve overall operational efficiency.

According to Nextreon, SmartRoutes provides “continuous automatic analysis of live air traffic” to identify high-value airline route optimization opportunities to help maximize flight time and fuel savings.

FPO-SR combines the vertical flight profile optimization capabilities of Pacelab Flight Profile Optimizer with the lateral optimization capabilities of SmartRoutes in a single decision support system that provides 4D real-time flight optimization and situational awareness enhancement.

SR Vertical Optimization. Image: Nexteon SR Lateral Optimization. Image: Nexteon

How Does FPO-SR Work?

The flight optimization software enables more efficient routing for both domestic and international flights by scanning the airspace every 12 seconds and dynamically recommending optimal flight paths based on factors such as winds, weather forecasts, traffic congestion, and airspace restrictions. The optimized routes are simultaneously sent to pilots and dispatchers.

In short, the software optimizes the vertical and lateral profiles of each flight in real time. To relay the data, FPO-SR uses web-based software that delivers data directly to pilots through their Electronic Flight Bags (EFB). This means that the solution does not require any changes to existing aircraft equipment, making it a quicker and more cost-effective option for airlines to adopt.

Further, FPO-SR can be customized and configured for each specific airline’s operations and can support Collaborative Decision Making (CDM) between the cockpit crew and their dispatcher to ensure coordination between ground operations and the flight deck.

Munich Airport. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

Impact of FPO-SR on Aviation

Nexteon and PACE say that the potential impact of this technology includes a 1% decrease in fuel costs and operational efficiencies, which can save a major airline around US$40–50 million annually. Additionally, it can contribute to approximately a 1% decrease in flight CO2 emissions.

The technology will help B6 achieve further operational efficiency and lower the carrier’s environmental impact. More importantly, this type of software highlights an emerging technology market with significant growth potential in the fields of aircraft routing optimization and aviation security intelligence products.

This technology offers B6 several benefits, including fuel and time savings, reduced emissions, decreased pilot and dispatcher workloads, and improved passenger experiences with fewer delays and less turbulence. The installation of the FPO-SR software on B6’s fleet will take place over the next several weeks and months.

Nexteon Dispatch. Photo: Nexteon

Comments from JetBlue, Nexteon, PACE Officials

“JetBlue selected PACE/Nexteon’s FPO-SR after an extensive review process,” said Captain Chuck Cook, Director Communications, Navigation, Surveillance, and Technical Programs at JetBlue. “Our trials have shown that real-time inflight 4D optimization will allow JetBlue to further optimize our fleet and reduce our environmental footprint,” he added.

Dr. Jill Wittels, Chief Executive Officer of Nexteon, said, “I am confident that the enhanced situational awareness from the combined PACE/Nexteon solution will deliver immediate and quantifiable benefits to our customers. Nexteon is committed to developing advanced aviation solutions such as SmartRoutes that help airlines reduce costs and contribute to their net zero initiatives.”

Frank Opel, Director of the Flight Operations business unit at PACE, added, “We and Nexteon are excited to build on our partnership and are proud to welcome JetBlue as part of our continuously growing customer base. We are thankful for JetBlue’s trust and outstanding collaboration, which we have already experienced, and we are looking forward to bringing our tool to the next level with JetBlue.”

Featured image: N3085J JetBlue Airways Airbus A220-300 KBOS BOS. Photo: Marry Basaria/Airways