FAA Releases US$1bn of Infrastructure Funds to US Airports

DALLAS – There’s going to be a lot of construction and upgrading at airports—both big and small—around the United States over the next several years. The FAA this week released the first US$1bn of grants aimed at modernizing and maintaining airports across the country.

“Americans deserve modern airports that meet the needs of their families and the growing passenger demand. Funded through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today’s grants will improve airport terminals while also creating good jobs in communities across the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

FAA Deputy Administrator A. Bradley Mims commented, “The work that goes in to build safer, more accessible and sustainable terminals will provide opportunities for people across the nation. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a critical investment not only in our nation’s infrastructure, but an investment in the future of our country’s workforce.”

According to whitehouse.gov, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will “rebuild America’s roads, bridges, and rails, make long overdue improvements for our nation’s ports, airports, rails, and roads, and will add an average of 1.5 million jobs per year for the next 10 years.”

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) will receive US$40m from the US Government for upgrades to Concourse C. Photo: ATL

US$25bn for US Airports

The legislation invests US$25bn in airports to address repair and maintenance backlogs, reduce congestion and emissions, and drive electrification and other low-carbon technologies.

The intent is to create a modern, resilient, and sustainable port, airport, and freight infrastructure that will strengthen the United States’ supply chains and support U.S. competitiveness.

So, who’s getting the money now? Well, the first billion is going to fund more than 90 projects across the country. The projects are expected to expand capacity, increase energy efficiency, promote competition, provide greater access for those with disabilities, and build two new control towers.

Michael Rodeback/Airways

Interactive Map

Space limitations here prevent us from outlining all of the projects on tap, but you can see them all at this interactive site. The chart shows that airports as big as ATL (US$40 million for renovations on Concourse C) and as small as Bemidji Regional Airport (BJI) in Minnesota (US $95,000 for expanded security screening) with just one daily commercial flight, have projects slated for this first round of funding. Asheville (AVL) and Peoria (PIA) are getting the new towers.

And there’s more to come. The same website provides information and links for the second round of funding in 2023. It tells how airports can apply and how the facility and project will be evaluated.

Featured imagE: Salt Lake City (SLC) airport Delta Air Lines ramp overview/ Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways