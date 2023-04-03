Why Is The NOTAM System Broken?

DALLAS — On January 11, the skies over the US fell eerily quiet. The lead-up to the airspace closure was very much a bittersweet scenario.

Bitter for those passengers that were onboard aircraft that had to taxi back to the terminal. Yet sweet for those passengers that were lucky enough to depart just moments before the shutdown was initiated.

As the dust settled and inevitable questions arose as to why this happened, media outlets were confronted with an acronym not often heard before, NOTAM.

What it refers to is ‘Notice to Air Missions’ but has historically been known as ‘Notice to Airmen’. Essentially, it’s a system to pass on flight safety-related information to pilots about temporary changes. Examples could be a closed taxiway or a ground-based navigation aid being taken offline for maintenance.

The recent NOTAM outage in January caused immense travel disruption in the US. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

A Plethora of Problems



Whilst the FAA admitted the January outage was linked to a ‘database problem’, it shone the spotlight on a system that is plagued with inadequacies.

Underpinning the global NOTAM system is an elderly communications system that is unable to transmit graphical information and can only display block capital text.

Adding salt to the already painful wound is a massive increase in recent decades in the volume of NOTAM data that is created. Frustratingly, a significant proportion of such data is of little interest to routine operations.

These factors, along with others, have created a global NOTAM system that is in need of major reform.

Featured image courtesy: Capt. Miten Patel