Japan Implements New Airport Measures After Tragic Collision

DALLAS — The Japanese government has implemented new airport safety measures following the collision between a Japan Airlines (JL) Airbus A350-900 and a Coast Guard Dash-8 that resulted in the deaths of five Japanese Coast Guard personnel.

In line with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Annex 13 recommendations, Airbus is providing technical assistance to the Bureau d’Enquêtes et d’Analyses (BEA) of France and the Japan Transport Safety Board (JTSB) in charge of the investigation. Furthermore, the European manufacturer dispatched a team of specialists to assist the Japanese aviation authorities.

The crash of the JL A350 is significant for investigators and aviation safety for two reasons: it is the first time a composite airliner has experienced a complete loss of its hull, and it is also the first such incident involving a fire.

As for airport operations, the reformed airport safety policies primarily focus on air traffic control (ATC) communication, new staffing, and taxiway signaling.

Japan Airlines Airbus A350-941 JA13XJ at HND on April 30, 2022. Photo: Steven Byles, CC BY-SA 2.0

Communication Changes

One of the key amendments is related to how orders are communicated and sent out from the control tower. Before the collision, ATC used the term “number one” to communicate the departure order for planes on standby.

Based on the transcript of communication during the incident, the investigation found that the Coast Guard captain likely misunderstood the term to mean a green light to enter the runway.

As a result, the use of the phrase “number one” in the ATC language has been banned. Instead, the control tower will now simply give planes a takeoff clearance to simplify orders.

Tokyo Haneda Airport with Mount Fuji in the background. Photo: Tokyo Haneda Airport

Introduction of a New Airport Role

After receiving reports that the air traffic controllers were not aware of the Coast Guard aircraft entering the runway without permission, the MLIT took action by installing a new air traffic controller post on January 6.

This new post will ensure continuous monitoring of aircraft at the airport and immediately notify colleagues if a plane that has not received clearance is detected on the runway.

The government plans to introduce this role at other major airports with radar capabilities, such as Narita International Airport (NRT) and Kansai International Airport (KIX).

Pilot Training, Runway Repainting

In addition to the communication changes and the introduction of a new role, pilots will now be required to relearn command phrases used by the control tower. This training aims to improve communication between pilots and air traffic controllers.

Furthermore, the runways of major airports in Japan will be repainted to enhance visibility and ensure better safety during aircraft operations. However, besides the brighter colors for stop lines before runway entrances, there was no mention of upgrading the warning lights that indicate runway clearance—these were not functioning at the time of the collision at Tokyo International Airport (HND).

Taxiway lights play a crucial role in guiding aircraft during taxiing operations. These lights are designed to turn green when a specific aircraft is granted taxi route clearance, and they turn red when no aircraft is authorized to taxi on that particular route.

Featured image: Panoramic view of the satellite and east cargo area of Terminal 2 at Tokyo International Airport (Haneda Airport). Photo: Maeda Akihiko, on work, CC BY-SA 4.0