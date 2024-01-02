Japan Airlines 516 Crash: What We Know So Far

DALLAS — On January 2, 2024, a Japan Airlines (JL) A350-900 burst into flames after colliding with a Coast Guard DHC-8 while landing at Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND). The accident took place around 5:47 p.m. local time (07:47 a.m. UTC).

During the landing on Runway 34R, the Airbus A350-900 collided with a smaller plane from the Coast Guard, which resulted in a fire on the runway. Once the time of the accident was verified, Flightradar24.com data showed that the JL A350 involved in the accident was JA13XJ, operating as flight JL516 from New Chitose Airport (CTS) in Hokkaido to HND.

Fortunately, all 12 crew members and 367 passengers on board the A350 were able to escape without any life-threatening injuries, according to Reuters.

Another JL Airbus A350 landing in Toulouse, France (TLS). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Collision at Tokyo Haneda Airport: Update on Coast Guard Aircraft

According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, the Coast Guard airplane involved in the ground collision was on a mission to deliver supplies to a base in Niigata Prefecture following Monday’s 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck central Japan.

Unfortunately, only the pilot managed to escape the aircraft after the collision, according to Tokyo Police officials. The Coast Guard airplane was carrying six people.

NHK provided live footage of the incident, showing the Airbus A350-900 engulfed in flames on the runway. Additionally, videos shared on social media captured the evacuation of the aircraft, revealing smoke inside the cabin.

As a result of the accident, HND closed all four runways at 6 a.m. local time, and flights that were still in the air were diverted to other airports in the region. The airport could reopen all runways except for runway C later on Tuesday.

Statement from Airbus

Airbus also confirmed that the A350 and DHC-8 aircraft were involved in a collision during landing at HND, adding that the specific details surrounding the incident remained uncertain.

In line with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Annex 13 recommendations, Airbus will provide technical assistance to the Bureau d’Enquêtes et d’Analyses (BEA) of France and the Japan Transport Safety Board (JTSB) in charge of the investigation. Furthermore, the European manufacturer is dispatching a team of specialists to assist the authorities.

The crash of the JL A350 is significant for investigators and aviation safety for two reasons: it is the first time a composite airliner has experienced a complete loss of its hull, and it is also the first such incident involving a fire.

This is a developing story.

Featured image: Japan Airlines Airbus A350-941 JA13XJ at HND on April 30, 2022. Photo: Steven Byles, CC BY-SA 2.0