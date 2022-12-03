JAL Unveils New Disney 100th Anniversary Livery

DALLAS — Japan Airlines (JL) has unveiled its new special aircraft livery to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Walt Disney Studios on December 2, 2023.

The aircraft that will feature the scheme is a 16-year-old Boeing 767-300ER, registered as JA615J. The type has been operating continuously for the Japanese airline since May 2006 in a three-class, 252-passenger configuration. It will be the ninth aircraft in the JL fleet to feature special stickers or dedicated liveries.

According to JL, the livery will be named “JAL Dream Express” and the design is based on the Kirariiro Journey concept, which focuses on representing the most famous characters of Disney with “the glittering colors of each person,” as stated by the company.

Delving more into detail about the livery, it will include iconic Disney and Pixar characters such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Lilo and Stitch, Elsa, Ariel, or Woody from Toy Story.

Additionally, a series of limited-edition products related to the ‘JAL Dream Express’ will be available for purchase on board, such as 1/200 scale models of the airplane, for the most enthusiastic aviation and Disney fans.

The livery is expected to be unveiled on Tuesday, December 6, after which the Boeing 767 will resume normal operations on JL’s domestic route network. Selected destinations for the Disney-themed aircraft include Fukuoka (FUK), Obihiro (OBO), Osaka (ITM), and Hakodate (HKD).

Japan Airlines and Disney presented an initial render of the livery on December 2. Photo: Japan Airlines/Twitter

A Completely Themed Aircraft

Japan Airlines will also promote the anniversary with a completely themed aircraft interior, customized headrest covers, and themed catering products such as drink cups featuring iconic Disney characters.

In the press release, JAL stated that “Disney’s beloved characters always give us excitement, hope, and the joy of dreaming.” This livery can make you “spend a wonderful time in the sky on an airplane designed with Disney characters that will make you smile.”

Photo: Japan Airlines/Twitter

Japan Airlines is not the only carrier that dedicates a full airplane, both inside and outside, to advertise or promote any special product or message. Other companies, primarily from Asia, have also presented their own designs over the years.

China Eastern (MU) and Eva Air (BR) aircraft have donned Toy Story and Hello Kitty liveries, respectively, and let’s not forget Crossair’s McDonald’s Mac Plane.

Featured image: Japan Airlines’ Boeing 767 featuring the earlier Disney 90th anniversary livery. Photo: Christian Winter/Airways