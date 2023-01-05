ITA Airways A320neo to Enter Service at End of January

DALLAS – After recently unveiling its brand new Airbus A320neo, looking resplendent in the carrier’s eye-catching light blue livery, ITA Airways (AZ) has revealed that it plans to put the type into service at the end of the month.

Earlier this week, AZ shared images of its new jet after completing its paint job in the hanger at Shannon Airport (SNN), Ireland. The aircraft has been named ‘Giacinto Facchetti,’ captain of Inter Milan and the Italian national football team in the 1960s and 70s. This is a theme ITA has been using, naming its aircraft after Italian sports stars.

ITA now has six A350s inn service and two more on order. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways.

Fleet Renewal

The airline is currently undertaking a major fleet renewal and has already received several Airbus A220s and A350s this year. According to Cirium fleet data, AZ has 14 A320neos and nine A321neos on order. It plans to take another 39 airframes this year, including its first of 15 A330-900.

ITA Airways, the successor to the much-troubled former Italian flag carrier Alitalia (AZ) in October 2021, is currently in the middle of a privatization deal. The Lufthansa Group (LH) is currently the frontrunner to take a 40% stake in the carrier. Other offers have been put forward by a consortium comprising the Air France-KLM Group (AF-KL), Delta Air Lines (DL) and Certares.

Featured Image: Wearing ITA’s stunning livery, its first A320neo in the hanger at SNN. Photo: ITA Airways.