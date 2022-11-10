Gulf Air/Emirates Finalize Codeshare

DALLAS — Emirates (EK) and Gulf Air (GF) finalized their codeshare agreement on the first day of the Bahrain Air Show, a year after announcing their intent to work together at the 2021 Dubai Air Show.

The partnership will begin in December and see GF place its IATA code on several EK services from its Dubai (DXB) hub. The destinations include Algeria (ALG), Bali (DPS), Budapest (BUD), Hanoi (HAN), Ho Chi Minh City (SGN), Prague (PRG), Sao Paulo (GRU), Taipei (TPE), Tunis (TUN) and Warsaw (WAW).

Tim Clark and Captain Waleed Al Alawi sign the new agreement which begins in December. Photo: Emirates.

“A Higher Level of Collaboration”

Discussing the tie-up, EK boss Tim Clark said, “We are pleased to partner with Gulf Air to offer their customers greater access and strong connection opportunities to unique destinations on our network, complemented by Emirates’ signature in-flight service and hospitality throughout their journey from Dubai. We look forward to working together and achieving more with Gulf Air in the near future, and further strengthening our relationship.”

Meanwhile, GK CEO, Captain Waleed Al Alawi, added, “Our relationship with Emirates Airline has always been strong and today we are reaching a higher level of collaboration with many more opportunities in the horizon between the two carriers. This partnership will empower both of us to offer a more elevated experience to passengers and widen their travel options.”

EK has codeshare agreements with 26 airlines. Photo: Brad Tisdel/Airways

Additional Benefits

As well as an expanded network, GF customers will enjoy “the convenience of combined ticketing and check-in, a unified policy and seamless transfers for baggage, and competitive single fares on a multi-airline journey when connecting on Emirates. Customers can book their travel on Gulf Air’s website, through Gulf Air’s point of sales and online travel agencies as well as with local travel agents.”

EK currently has codeshare agreements with 26 airlines and two rail companies globally, expanding its network reach to over 300 cities. The airline has recently announced it will join forces with Air Canada (AC) and United Airlines (UA), expanding its reach across North America.

Featured Image: GF Airbus A321neo (A9C-ND). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways