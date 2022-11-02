Emirates, Air Canada Announce Worldwide Codeshare Agreement

DALLAS – The Arab carrier Emirates (EK) has announced a significant codeshare agreement with Canada’s national and largest airline, Air Canada (AC).

This form of worldwide airline cooperation will allow customers of both carriers to take advantage and enjoy seamless connectivity to 46 markets spanning three continents, including destinations across the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates, said, “Partnering with Canada’s flag carrier enables us to offer customers seamless connectivity when flying to domestic points within Canada via Toronto…the partnership allows Air Canada’s customers to travel to destinations across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, thanks to our expansive network via our hub in Dubai.”

EK and AC celebrated this important milestone with a comical exchange of tweets, bringing the news to the customer and media scope and informing the wide range of possibilities this new codeshare will bring to both airlines’ route networks.

Snow kidding, @emirates! ⛄ Can you take us on a desert safari? We’re keen to see where your dry sense of humor comes from… 🐪 — Air Canada (@AirCanada) November 1, 2022

Emirates Interested in North-American Markets

The codeshare agreement between the two carriers follows the announcement of the Dubai-based carrier beginning an identical cooperation with United Airlines (UA) on flights to Chicago (ORD), Houston (IAH), and San Francisco (SFO).

The pattern both in the world region and in the airlines chosen shows the clear interest of EK in expanding its presence in North America and mainly in Star Alliance (SA) member airlines. This close relationship with SA members does not come as a surprise.

Ek has also begun upgrading its cabin interiors on its A380 fleet. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Knowing that Qatar Airways (QR) is a Oneworld member and Etihad Airways (EY) maintains strong bonds with SkyTeam, it is the best choice for EK if the carrier wants to remain strong in competition with its main rivals in the Middle East.

Featured: Emirates Boeing 777-300(ER) departing from Los Angeles (LAX): Nate Foy/Airways

Northern Italy’s main international airport is getting more than a facelift. The history of Honduras’ long gone national airline. The nicest holiday-ornamented airports worldwide, and much more in the new issue of Airways Magazine.