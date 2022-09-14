United Airlines, Emirates Announce Historic Agreement

DALLAS – United Airlines (UA) and Emirates (EK) announced today a historic commercial partnership that will expand each airline’s network and make it simpler for passengers to travel to hundreds of locations both domestically and internationally.

Beginning in March 2023, UA will provide a new nonstop service between Newark/New York and Dubai. From there, passengers can board EK or flydubai (FZ) to more than 100 different cities.

Beginning in November, passengers traveling on Emirates into Chicago, San Francisco, and Houston, three of the U.S. largest business centers, will have access to over 200 U.S. locations in the UA network, the majority of which only require a one-stop connection.

Both airlines will have an interline agreement in effect at the eight more U.S. airports served by EK: Boston, Dallas, LA, Miami, JFK, Orlando, Seattle, and Washington DC.

Customers of both airlines will soon be able to book these connecting flights on a single ticket, which will speed up the check-in process and make moving bags easier. To buy a trip from Newark/New York to Karachi, Pakistan, for instance, customers can go to United.com or use the United app; to book a flight from Dubai to Atlanta or Honolulu, they can go to Emirates.com.

The airlines announced their agreement today at a ceremonial event at Dulles International Airport (IAD), hosted by UA CEO Scott Kirby and EK President Sir Tim Clark, featuring UA and EK Boeing 777-300ER aircraft and flight crews from each carrier.

United Airlines N2737U Boeing 777-300(ER). Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways Emirates A6-ENQ Boeing 777-300(ER). Sean Brink/Airways

Comments from Airline Officials

“This agreement unites two iconic, flag carrier airlines who share a common commitment to creating the best customer experience in the skies,” said United CEO Scott Kirby.

“United’s new flight to Dubai and our complementary networks will make global travel easier for millions of our customers, helping boost local economies and strengthen cultural ties. This is a proud moment for both United and Emirates employees, and I look forward to our journey together.”

“Two of the biggest, and best-known airlines in the world are joining hands to fly people better to more places, at a time when travel demand is rebounding with a vengeance. It’s a significant partnership that will unlock tremendous consumer benefit and bring the United Arab Emirates and the United States even closer,” said Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airlines.

“We welcome United’s return to Dubai next year, where our hub Dubai essentially becomes a gateway for United to reach Asia, Africa, and the Middle East via the combined network of Emirates and flydubai. We look forward to developing our partnership with United for the long term.”

Featured image: United and Emirates Expand Market Presence through New Agreement. Photo: United Airlines