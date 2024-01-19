Finnair to Boost Arctic Circle Flights During the Summer

DALLAS — Due to high demand, Finnair (AY) has announced a plan to boost its connections to cities in the Arctic Circle. In the summer, the airline will be providing extra capacity on flights to Finland, Norway, and Sweden.

The airline has also announced the resumption of its non-stop connection with the Norwegian city of Bodø, the 2024 European Capital of Culture. Flights to the Norwegian city were first added to AY’s network in the summer of 2023. The airline has boosted its frequencies, from three weekly services in 2023 to five in 2024. Furthermore, the Finnish airline will be the only international carrier to operate out of Bodø, allowing tourists to connect at its Helsinki hub.

Finnair is also set to boost its frequencies to the Norwegian city of Trondheim, with 10 weekly frequencies in 2024. Across the Baltic Sea in Sweden, summer flights to the medieval city of Visby on the island of Gotland will increase to five times per week due to its popularity as a summer destination.

OH-LVD, Finnair’s A319-112. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Recently Announced Routes

Finnair has recently made several announcements regarding its flight services. Firstly, the airline has confirmed the resumption of its non-stop service to the Japanese city of Nagoya. Additionally, AY has increased the number of flights to its oneworld partner hub in Dallas, Texas. Despite the ongoing closure of the Russian airspace, the airline has also added more flights to Tokyo, Shanghai, and Osaka.

Furthermore, the carrier has introduced new destinations and increased frequencies to various European cities. These include Alicante, Gdańsk, and Wrocław, in addition to flights to Tartu. The flight schedules have been carefully designed to ensure smooth connections from Finnair’s US network, which encompasses cities such as Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and Seattle.

Comments from Finnair Official

Pasi Kuusisto, the General Manager of North America for Finnair, expressed his enthusiasm for the summer service expansion within the Nordic region. He highlighted that consumer habits are evolving and that AY was proud to meet the changing demands by offering more travel options to the Arctic Circle, particularly during the summer months.

The GM expects these new services to be popular among customers from across the US seeking a refreshing escape from the heat and eager to explore new and exciting experiences.

Kuusisto also mentioned the airline’s delight in resuming flights to Bodø, Norway. This route was highly successful with customers last summer, and it coincides with Bodø’s designation as a European Capital of Culture in 2024, making it an even more appealing destination for travelers.

Featured image: Simone Chellini/Airways