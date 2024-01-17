FAA Updates on the Grounding of Boeing 737-9 Aircraft

DALLAS – The FAA has provided an update on the grounded Boeing 737-9, stating that it is expanding its investigation to include manufacturing practices and production lines at Boeing and subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems to increase oversight of Boeing and explore possible system changes.

After taking decisive action to ground 171 Boeing 737-9 airplanes, the FAA announced requirements for a rigorous inspection and maintenance process as a new and necessary step before it announces any further steps in the process to return the Boeing 737 MAX variant to service.

The first 40 inspections that are part of that process are complete, and the FAA will thoroughly review the data obtained from them. All Boeing 737-9 aircraft with door plugs will remain grounded pending the FAA’s review and final approval of an inspection and maintenance process that satisfies all FAA safety requirements.

N704AL blown-out door plug hole from the outside. Photo: NTSB

Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 Plug Blowout

On January 6, the FAA ordered the temporary grounding of certain Boeing 737-9 aircraft operated by U.S. airlines or in U.S. territory. This was in line with its mandate to protect the flying public, following the January 5 Alaska Airlines incident, when the door plug of a commercial Boeing 737 Max 9 came off during a flight. The plane was climbing when the door came off, resulting in a large hole in the side of the plane and putting passenger’s lives at risk.

On January 9, the FAA ruled that every Boeing 737-9 with a door plug would remain grounded until the model could safely return to operation. To begin this process, Boeing had to provide instructions to operators for inspections and maintenance.

The aircraft manufacturer made a version of the instructions available, but these have since been revised following feedback received from MAX 9 operators who have carried out inspections. On January 11, the FAA formally notified Boeing that it was investigating to determine if the aircraft manufacturer had failed to ensure that completed products conformed to approved designs and whether these stood up to compliance with the FAA’s safety regulations.

Featured image: N913AK ALASKA AIRLINES BOEING 737-9 MAX (SEA Tower). Brandon Farris/Airways