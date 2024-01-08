Boeing 737-9 Parts Suppliers Spirit AeroSystems, ARR Speak Out

DALLAS — Spirit AeroSystems, a dedicated partner of Boeing on the 737 program, and AAR, an aerospace aftermarket solutions company that performs a WiFi modification on the type, came out with statements regarding Flight 1282.

Spirit, one of the world’s largest non-OEM manufacturers of complex structures for the commercial aerospace industry, initially installed the fuselage part on a new Boeing 737-9 jet that experienced a blowout. However, it is important to note that Boeing also plays a significant role in the usual completion process of the aircraft. The fuselage maker stated that it was actively collaborating with Boeing in the Flight 1282 accident investigation.

“We are grateful the Alaska Airlines crew performed the appropriate procedures to land the airplane with all passengers and crew safe. At Spirit AeroSystems, our primary focus is the quality and product integrity of the aircraft structures we deliver,” said Spirit via a press release.

NTSB investigators are expected to examine whether any flaws occurred during the complex, two-tier installation process at Spirit’s fuselage plant in Wichita, Kansas, or at the Boeing factory outside Seattle. In the meantime, Spirit says it is following the communication guidelines established by regulatory authorities in such situations, adding that it would disclose additional information as it became suitable.

In the meantime, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has given the green light for airlines to begin inspections of more than 100 Boeing 737-9 planes that were grounded after the Alaska Airlines (AS) aircraft door plug accident. We’ll have more on the airline inspections in another report.

Spirit AeroSystems-borne Defects?

Spirit AeroSystems, a company that has faced financial losses, significant debt, and quality defect revelations on parts supplied to Boeing, fired its CEO, Tom Gentile, in October of 2023. The Spirit board appointed Pat Shanahan, a former senior vice president at Boeing, as the interim CEO.

As the Seattle Times‘ aerospace reporter, Dominic Gates, points out, the firing of Gentile highlights a crisis that deeply impacts Boeing, as defects in major parts supplied by Spirit have hampered Boeing’s recovery efforts following the 737 MAX crashes and the COVID-19 pandemic. These defects have been found in various sections, including the forward fuselage built by the aerostructures manufacturer.

As a result of some of these defects, Boeing had to temporarily suspend deliveries of the 787 aircraft for approximately 19 months, leading to a significant accumulation of parked aircraft and a loss of US$6.5 billion. Additionally, in August 2023, Boeing discovered that Spirit had delivered MAX fuselages with incorrectly drilled holes in the aft pressure bulkhead. This component, which is crucial for maintaining cabin pressure, is located at the rear of the passenger cabin.

The above reminds us of the fact that the NTSB flight operations group has inquired about the auto-pressurization fail light that had turned on three previous Alaska Airlines (AS) flights operated on the Boeing 737-9 N704AL. The incidents occurred on November 7, January 3, and January 4. The pilots followed the standard procedure of resetting the system by flipping the switch and reporting the illumination.

Although these incidents were considered “benign” according to the AS report, the NTSB is investigating whether there is any correlation between the illumination of the auto-pressurization fail light and the accident involving Flight 1282. Given Spirit’s recent track record, the NTSB will most likely take into consideration the aforementioned manufacturing defects in its investigation, one where “nothing is excluded,” as per the comments from NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco.

Alaska Airlines N704AL Boeing 737-9. Photo: NTSB

Aftermarket Solutions Modifications

Adding to the chain of events that could have led to Friday’s fuselage blowout over the skies of Portland, Oregon, Airways heard unofficial chatter that airframe N704AL started having pressurization issues after its WiFi installation in Oklahoma City, which usually involves removing the aircraft’s door plug.

Bloomberg would later come out with a report stating the aircraft spent a total of 10 days in Oklahoma City in the previous weeks to have Wi-Fi installed at a partner’s facility. N704AL arrived in Oklahoma City on November 27 and departed for Seattle on December 7, the date the NTSB said the auto-pressurization fail light issue began to appear.

However, AAR, the Chicago-based global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company that has an airframe Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul (MRO) and fixed-base operator (FBO) base in Oklahoma City, issued a statement today clarifying that it “did not perform any work on or near any mid-cabin exit door plug on that specific aircraft. AAR was contracted by AS to perform a 2KU Modification (Wi-Fi modification) on the aircraft that was performed from November 27 to December 7, 2023.” ARR recently signed an extension to provide maintenance for AS until 2030.

It is important to mention here that, for the time being, everything said about the accident is pure speculation. To gain a comprehensive understanding of the events that occurred on Flight 1282, we need to wait for the final analysis and development of findings by the NTBS, along with their identification of the probable cause and issuance of safety recommendations.

Featured image: Boeing 737 fuselage producction. Photo: Spirit AeroSystems