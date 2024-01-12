FAA Increases Boeing Production, Manufacturing Oversight

DALLAS — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced new measures to increase oversight of Boeing’s production and manufacturing processes. The actions announced by the FAA include:

Audit of the Boeing 737-9 production line: The FAA will audit the production line and its suppliers to evaluate Boeing’s compliance with approved quality procedures. The results of this audit will determine if additional audits are necessary. Increased monitoring of in-service events: The FAA will enhance its monitoring of Boeing 737-9 in-service events to ensure safety standards are met. Assessment of safety risks and oversight: The FAA will assess safety risks associated with delegated authority and quality oversight. They will also explore options to move these functions to independent, third-party entities.

N913AK Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 wing window view. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

Safety over Speed

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker emphasized the need to re-examine the delegation of authority and assess safety risks in light of the Boeing 737-9 grounding and the production-related issues identified in recent years. The FAA is considering the use of an independent third party to oversee Boeing’s inspections and quality system.

Yesterday, the FAA announced an investigation into whether Boeing failed to ensure completed products conformed to approved designs and were in a condition for safe operation in compliance with FAA regulations. The FAA says its priority is the safety of the flying public—safety considerations rather than speed will determine the timeline for the return of the Boeing 737-9 to service.

The FAA took immediate action to ground approximately 171 Boeing 737-9 planes after a passenger door plug was lost during a flight on the Boeing 737 MAX variant.

Featured image: Lion Air HS-LSH Boeing 737-9 MAX + Boeing logo. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways