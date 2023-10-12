EasyJet Places US$20 Billion Order for New Airbus Aircraft

DALLAS — EasyJet (U2) has announced a significant order for new aircraft worth US$20 billion. The order includes 157 Airbus aircraft, consisting of 56 A320neos and 101 A321neos. This order doubles EasyJet’s existing order book with Airbus, bringing the total number of aircraft on order to over 300.

The delivery of these new aircraft is scheduled between EasyJet’s 2029 and 2034 full-year periods. Additionally, the airline has secured purchase rights for an additional 100 aircraft, potentially increasing the total number of new aircraft to over 400.

By adding these new aircraft to its fleet, the carrier aims to renew its existing fleet and support its ambitious growth plans. The airline plans to deploy larger A321neos on high-demand or capacity-constrained routes, allowing for increased passenger capacity. This strategic move will help U2 deliver fuel and carbon efficiencies, reduce operating costs per seat, and stay ahead of market and regulatory trends.

The fleet renewal plans will also contribute to reducing the airline’s carbon emissions, as the new aircraft are expected to deliver between 13% and 30% fuel burn efficiency compared to the aircraft they replace. Furthermore, some airports offer discounted fees for new-generation aircraft, providing additional economic benefits.

EasyJet’s shareholders will have the opportunity to approve the conversion of some current orders and the proposed purchase of additional aircraft. “This will enable EasyJet’s fleet modernization and growth to continue beyond 2028 while providing substantial benefits, including cost efficiencies and sustainability improvements,” said Johan Lundgren, CEO of EasyJet.

Overall, this significant aircraft order positions U2 for continued growth and ensures the airline remains competitive in the evolving aviation industry.

Featured image: Easyjet Airbus A320neo. Photo: Hendrik Bittorf/Airways