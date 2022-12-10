Canada Jetlines Operates Inaugural Flight From Toronto to Vancouver

DALLAS – Canada’s newest airline, Canada Jetlines (AU), operated its inaugural flight from its Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) hub to Vancouver International Airport (YVR) on December 9.

Flown by the carrier’s first Airbus A320 (C-GCJL), members of the ultra-low-cost carrier’s (ULCC) management board, including President and CEO Eddy Doyle and CCO, Duncan Bureau CCO, plus representatives from both YYZ and YVR were on hand to celebrate the maiden flight.

C-GCJL began life flying for Avianca (AV) in February 2010. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways.

Canada’s Newest Leisure Airline

Speaking about the new twice-weekly service, Mr Doyle said, “We look forward to expanding our services into Vancouver ahead of the upcoming holiday travel season.

“As Canada Jetlines aims to provide travellers with more options, we’re excited to bring the country’s newest leisure airline to Vancouver.”

In an official statement released by the airline, “The new route will provide a convenient schedule for leisure travel, creating more accessible flight options within Canada and connecting the lower mainland and southern Ontario.”

The new route will also allow passengers to connect to AU’s soon-to-be-launched services from YYZ to the United States. From January 19, 2023, the airline will commence services to Las Vegas (LAS) and Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB).

The airline will launch flights to the US in January. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways.

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines can trace its history back to 2013, when the company was founded with a plan to enter the Canadian leisure market utilising a ULCC model. Initial plans to launch flights in 2018 with a fleet of two Boeing 737-800s fell through. Various other launch dates were put forward but came and went.

Finally, on September 22 this year, the airline took to the skies. The inaugural service was from YYZ to Calgary (YYC), a route which operates twice weekly. A second A320 (C-GCJK) joined the fleet in November but is yet to enter service. AU hopes to have a fleet of 15 aircraft by 2025.

AU joins ULCC Flair Airlines (F8) who also flies between the two cities. Porter Airlines (PD) too has recently announced that it will commence a new direct service between YYZ and YVR from February 7, 2023.

Featured Image: The inaugural flight departed YYZ at 0900 EST on Friday December 10. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways.