Porter Airlines Overhauls Fare Classes on Embraer E2 Flights

DALLAS — Porter Airlines (PD) has announced its plans to completely overhaul its economy class offerings as they get closer to the first flights of its new Embraer E2 aircraft.

The Toronto-based regional carrier currently operates one aircraft type on its regional network around Eastern Canada and the US.

Photo: Embraer

The New Economy Experience

Porter will introduce two new classes of economy service: PorterReserve and PorterClassic. PorterReserve will be the pinnacle of Porter’s upper-class service. According to the airline, this price will be lower than a traditional business-class fare while providing many of the same benefits.

This fare will include pre-flight perks such as dedicated check-in, early boarding, and even two checked bags included in the fare. This fare even includes alcohol and meals on flights of 2.5 hours or longer.

The first four rows on the new E2 jets will be reserved for PorterReserve. Porter says these seats will be similar to a business class seat and, as such, offer extended legroom. Porter’s existing Dash 8-400 fleet will also offer PorterReserve, in the first two rows, which Porter currently markets as “Premium Seats.”

Other airlines save their best service for a small number of passengers who can afford expensive premium fares or have special status, and the quality onboard is often still inferior. Kevin Jackson, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Porter Airlines

Porter is also redesigning their traditional economy experience, predesignating it as PorterClassic. PorterClassic will still include the premium snacks and beverages in glassware, a timeless Porter signature. Porter will also continue the option for economy class passengers to purchase extra legroom seats, Porter citing a 34″ minimum.

Porter Dash 8-400. Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways

New Destinations

Porter’s new E2 aircraft will expand the airline’s reach across North America. The E195-E2 has a range of 2600nm, which allows it to fly to any destination in North America.

Porter has cited that the new E2 aircraft will be based at Toronto Pearson International Airport, with new deployments to Ottawa, Montreal, and Halifax coming in the future. The specific new route announcements will come this month.

Porter also mentioned in a press release Tuesday that it would continue to operate its existing Dash 8-400 fleet out of its main base at Toronto Billy Bishop Airport (YTZ).

In July 2022, Porter announced an order for an additional 50 aircraft from Embraer.

Featured Image: Embraer