Canada Jetlines Takes Off

DALLAS – Canada Jetlines (AU), the country’s newest ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), has finally taken to the skies on Thursday, September 22.

Operated by the carrier’s sole Airbus A320 (C-GCJL), the maiden service departed AU’s Toronto Pearson International (YYZ) hub bound for Calgary International Airport (YYC).

Today, we celebrate our inaugural which departed out of Toronto Pearson International Airport into Calgary International Airport!!! 🎉 ✈️ Visit https://t.co/v1HjbeQCfL to read the event press release and to book your travel with #CanadaJetlines today! 🇨🇦 ‍ pic.twitter.com/P43v6uAFkR — Canada Jetlines (@CA_Jetlines) September 23, 2022

First Flight Celebration

Onboard were numerous journalists and dignitaries, including Toronto’s Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson. Members of the airline’s management board and founders were also on hand to celebrate the first flight.

A special event was held upon arrival at YYC with speeches and a ribbon cutting before the A320 departed back to YYZ.

AU CEO Eddy Doyle said, “Canada Jetlines is excited to offer service on our inaugural day out of our Toronto travel hub to the vibrant destination of Calgary. With a focus on leisure travel, we’ve selected Calgary as our first destination for its dynamic touristic options, expansive natural splendour, and reach to a key segment of Canadians. We’re thankful to the airport and the community for their support in allowing us to take to the skies with our inaugural flight.”

AU received its first A320 back in February. Photo: Canada Jetlines.

Expansion Plans

The new service is initially scheduled to operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. It plans to increase frequencies to thrice weekly ‘in time for the holidays.’

A second A320 is also due for delivery in December, and management hopes to have a fleet of 15 aircraft by 2025 at a rate of five per year.

This will allow the airline to expand its services outside of the Canadian market. An application has already been made to the US Department for Transportation (DoT) to operate services to the United States.

AU had initially planned to launch services in August, but delays with obtaining its Air Operators Certificate (AOC) pushed the launch back.

Featured Image: Canada Jetlines Airbus A320 (G-CGJL). Photo: Canada Jetlines