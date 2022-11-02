Breeze Airways Debuts Transcon Nonstop from New York

DALLAS — Breeze Airways (MX) has launched two new nonstop routes from Westchester County Airport (HPN) in New York starting today.

With the addition of its nonstop, transcontinental flight to Los Angeles, CA, and its nonstop to Sarasota-Bradenton, FL, MX now flies to nine destinations from HPN, more than any other airline, just five months after its first flight from the airport.

The airline began service in May 2021 from 16 destinations in the east and southeast of the United States. In 2022, MX expanded west across the U.S., including coast-to-coast flights, and now offers 99 nonstop routes between 33 cities in 19 states.

Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Destinations from Westchester County Airport

Breeze offers nonstop Flights to:

Charleston, SC (Route operated by Airbus A220 aircraft)

Jacksonville, FL

Los Angeles, CA (Route operated by Airbus A220 aircraft Daily, starting November 2);

Nashville, TN

Norfolk, VA

Sarasota-Bradenton, FL (3x weekly, starting November 2)

Savannah, GA

Vero Beach, FL

The airline also offers BreezeThru Flights (one-stop/no plane change) to:

New Orleans, LA

Breeze CEO David Neeleman. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Comments from Breeze CEO

“As a former resident, I know first-hand that HPN is the most convenient New York-area airport for many travelers!” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ Founder and CEO.

“However,” added Neeleman, “before Breeze, there was very limited commercial service – especially nonstop flights. Now Westchester and Fairfield County residents can save time and money when flying to the West Coast and beyond.”

Breeze provides a la carte and bundle options, allowing guests to choose and customize a travel experience that meets their specific needs. The Nicest bundle, which includes a First Class-style seat in a two-by-two configuration, is only available on flights operated by an Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Featured image: N203BZ Breeze Airways A220-300 KLAS. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways