Azorra Acquires Complete Egyptair A220-300 Fleet

DALLAS — Commercial aircraft lessor Azorra has announced its purchase of 12 Airbus A220-300s from Egypt’s national airline, Egyptair (MS). This acquisition is part of the lessor’s efforts to enhance its fleet and expand its passenger services.
It is worth noting that the purchased narrow-bodies consist of the entire fleet of A220-300s from MS. Egypt’s national airline has been operating 12 of these versatile aircraft, which are relatively young, with an age range of three to four years. MS’ purchase initially aimed to replace Embraer E170s for its regional division, EgyptAir Express. The fleet transition solution will pave the way for MS to introduce new Airbus widebody aircraft.
According to John Evans, the CEO and Founder of Azorra, the collaboration with Airbus and Pratt & Whitney has played a crucial role in making this transaction possible. The aircraft being acquired are relatively new ( three and four years old) and have recently undergone engine overhauls by Pratt & Whitney, making them highly desirable for Azorra’s growing customer base.
Eng. Yehia Zakria, CEO & Chairman of MS Holding, acknowledges and appreciates the innovative approach demonstrated by Azorra. He commends the commitment of the Azorra team, which has resulted in a successful transaction.
Adding these 12 aircraft, the larger member of the A220 Family will complement Azorra’s existing A220 order book, with most orders already allocated to airline customers worldwide.
Featured image: Egyptair SU-GFC Airbus A220-300. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways