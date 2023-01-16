Asiana Suspends Freighter Ops as Passenger Demand Upticks
DALLAS — Seven widebodies that Asiana Airlines (OZ) modified for cargo transport have now been put back in passenger service as demand for air travel continues to increase.

On January 16, the South Korean airline finished replacing the passenger seats on one of its Airbus A330-300, bringing to an end more than two years of sporadic freighter operations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

To fulfill a growing demand for cargo flights in the midst of a decline in passenger travel, the airline first converted an Airbus A350 for freighter operations in September 2020. OZ was one of an increasing number of regional carriers to implement cargo operations.

Asiana would later convert three further A350s and three additional A330s to strengthen cargo operations, enabling it to transport 70,000t more cargo in more than two years.

According to Asiana, the temporary freighter operations have generated an additional W370bn (US$300m), with demand being highest to and from North America.

Airlines progressively ceased their temporary freighter operations in late 2021 as the border started to reopen. European regulatory authorities also said in April 2022 that they would not be extending licenses for transient passenger-to-freighter conversions.

Featured image: Asiana Airlines HL8282 Airbus A330-323. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Bash is a writer, photographer/ filmmaker, social media manager and published poet based in Kampala, Uganda.

