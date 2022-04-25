American Airlines Strengthens Ireland Network

DALLAS – American Airlines (AA) has announced plans to expand its network between Ireland and the US with three new seasonal routes.

The American carrier will begin daily flights from Dublin to Charlotte, Dallas/Fort Worth, and Chicago on May 16, 2022. These flights will supplement AA’s year-round daily service from Dublin to Philadelphia.

The Dublin-Charlotte route will reopen for the first time since 2019, and the airline’s overall service from Ireland is projected to exceed pre-pandemic levels over the summer season.

American’s Boeing 787-8 aircraft will fly routes from Dublin to Dallas and Dublin to Chicago. The Dublin-Charlotte route, on the other hand, will be served by a Boeing 777-200.

These new routes will be operational until October 29, 2022. Below are AA’s flight dates to Ireland according to its website:

Philadelphia (PHL) to Dublin (DUB) 05/09/22

Dallas (DFW) to Dublin (DUB) 05/18/22

Chicago (ORD) to Dublin (DUB) 05/08/22

Charlotte (CLT) to Dublin (DUB) 05/16/22

Los Angeles (LAX) to Dublin (DUB) 05/10/22

Featured image: American Airlines N804AN Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways