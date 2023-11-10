American Airlines Launches New 2024 International Routes

DALLAS — American Airlines (AA) is expanding its international routes for 2024, offering more nonstop flights to popular destinations.

The airline will be launching a new service to Tulum, Mexico, on March 28, 2024, from Charlotte (CLT) with one daily year-round flight, Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) with two daily year-round flights, and Miami (MIA) with one daily year-round flight, providing convenient nationwide connectivity to this vacation spot on the Riviera Maya.

In a similar move to what United Airlines (UA) wants to do from its Houston (IAH) base, AA has applied to become the only U.S. carrier flying nonstop to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport (HND), this time from New York’s JFK Airport, with a year-round daily frequency using its Boeing 777-200 aircraft.

If approved, this new service will complement existing flights operated by AA’s partner, Japan Airlines (JL), and provide more convenient arrival and departure times in New York City.

American Airlines Boeing 777-200ER (N753AN). Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Comments from American Airlines Official

Molly Wilkinson, American Airlines Vice President of Regulatory and International Government Affairs, said about the HND application that “joining American’s existing flights from Dallas-Fort Worth and Los Angeles, JFK to Tokyo service adds an East Coast gateway for flights to Haneda while offering the largest metropolitan area in the U.S. more options for travel to one of the most important business hubs in the world.”

Furthermore, AA plans to expand its service to Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America starting June 5, 2024. They will increase service to twice daily on several routes, offering more options for customers looking to explore new destinations. You can see the full list here.

Overall, Dallas-Fort Worth-based carrier aims to enhance its global network and provide customers with a wide range of nonstop international travel options.

Featured image: N338PK, American Airlines Boeing 737-800 @KSEA.Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways