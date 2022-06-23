Allegiant, Detroit Pistons Launch Multi-year Partnership

DALLAS – Allegiant (G4) announced a multi-year partnership with the NBA’s Michigan-based Detroit Pistons. The low-cost carrier will become the “Official Airline of the Detroit Pistons.”
To explain why the airline and the NBA team decided to create this unique partnership, the airline said Michigan is a very important state in its network. Indeed, the carrier operates 29 routes to three airports in this state, including Grand Rapids (GRR) and Flint (FNT), two G4 permanent bases.
The airline also explained that it shared many values with the basketball team, such as diversity and inclusion. The airline therefore decided to sponsor the ‘Pistons Pride Night’, an event promoting inclusivity for LGBT communities.
Allegiant also plans to connect fans with their team and organize sweepstakes, activations, and sponsored content. G4 intends to “provide fans with unforgettable game-day experiences.”
Comments from Allegiant Officials
Scott DeAngelo, G4’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, explained that “sports have the universal power to break down social barriers and bring people together to celebrate their teams and communities.”
He continued, “We believe the same can be said about air travel. The Pistons are an ideal partner for us because of our shared core values, especially our commitment to diversity and inclusion.”
“We are excited to welcome Allegiant as the official airline of the Detroit Pistons,” said Brenden Mallette, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships & Engagement for the Detroit Pistons. “Both Allegiant and the Pistons organization share a core value of commitment and service to Michigan and our communities.”
With this partnership, G4 increases its influence and popularity among NBA fans in Michigan, sponsoring special events around basketball.