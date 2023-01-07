Canadian, US Airlines cut Mexican Schedules as Civil Unrest Continues

DALLAS – Several Canadian and US airlines have cancelled services to Mexico as civil unrest continues to affect the country.

The move comes after an Aeromexico (AM) Embraer E190 was hit by gunfire at Culiacán International Airport (CUL) on January 5. No one was harmed in the incident.

The civil unrest has led to the closure of CUL. Photo: Swissport.

Canadian Cuts

Sunwing Airlines (WG) and WestJet (WS) have both cancelled their services to Mazatlán International Airport (MZT) after the facility, along with CUL and Los Mochis International Airport (LMM), were all closed until further notice.

WG, which operates weekly flights to MZT from Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Kelowna and Vancouver, said it was cancelling the flights “out of an abundance of caution.”

Meanwhile, WS said, “We are monitoring the civil unrest in Sinaloa State closely and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our guests and crews have proactively cancelled operations to and from Mazatlan International Airport today, January 6, 2023,”

Sun Country Boeing 737-800 (N821SY). Photo: Mateo Skinner/Airways.

Passenger Safety

American Airlines (AA), Alaska Airlines (AS), Sun Country (SY) and United Airlines (UA) have all begun offering their customer the chance to cancel any flights to CUL or MZT free of charge.

According to FlightGlobal, AA said, “The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation and make any additional changes to our operation as necessary.”

Featured Image: WestJet Boeing 737-700 (C-GWBN). Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways.