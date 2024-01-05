Air France to Expand European Network This Summer
Airlines Routes

Air France to Expand European Network This Summer

Air France Embraer E190 F-HBLM. Photo: Daniel-Crawford/Airways

DALLAS — Air France (AF) will launch direct flights to three new cities across Europe from a hub at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) for the 2024 summer season.

The carrier will commence flights from Paris to Valerio Catullo Airport (VRN) in Italy on April 2. The service will operate three times weekly on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The flight will be operated with the Embraer E190.

AirFrance Airbus A319 F-GRHN. Photo: Robert Dumitrescu/Airways

The next two propositions from the carrier, which is located in the country of cheese and wine, are weekly flights to Harstad-Narwik (EVE) in Norway and Kalamata International Airport (KLX) in Greece, which will launch on June 15 and July 6, respectively. Both services will be operated on Airbus A319 aircraft

Additionally, Air France will resume daily flights to Minneapolis, operated in summer 2023, on May 13 via code-share with Delta Airlines. The 2024 summer season will see Air France fly to 23 destinations in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Featured image: Air France Embraer E190 F-HBLM. Photo: Daniel-Crawford/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Western Air Embraer ERJ 145 Jet. Photo: Western Air
Airlines

Western Air Appoints First Female President, CEO

January 5, 2024
Airlines, Routes

JetBlue Flies New Route Connecting Tallahassee with Fort

January 4, 2024
HS-TKV Thai Airways B777-300ER YSSY SYD. Photo: Zixu Li/Airways
Airlines, Routes, Uncategorized

Thai Airways to Expand European Network

January 4, 2024
Emtrasur Boeing 747-300M. Photo: Venezuelan Embassy, Belarus, via Twitter.
Airlines, Boeing

Argentina to Hand Over Grounded Venezuelan Boeing 747

January 4, 2024

You cannot copy content of this page

X