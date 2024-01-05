Air France to Expand European Network This Summer

DALLAS — Air France (AF) will launch direct flights to three new cities across Europe from a hub at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) for the 2024 summer season.
The carrier will commence flights from Paris to Valerio Catullo Airport (VRN) in Italy on April 2. The service will operate three times weekly on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The flight will be operated with the Embraer E190.
The next two propositions from the carrier, which is located in the country of cheese and wine, are weekly flights to Harstad-Narwik (EVE) in Norway and Kalamata International Airport (KLX) in Greece, which will launch on June 15 and July 6, respectively. Both services will be operated on Airbus A319 aircraft
Additionally, Air France will resume daily flights to Minneapolis, operated in summer 2023, on May 13 via code-share with Delta Airlines. The 2024 summer season will see Air France fly to 23 destinations in the US, Canada and Mexico.
Featured image: Air France Embraer E190 F-HBLM. Photo: Daniel-Crawford/Airways