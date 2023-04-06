Aegean Airlines’ Traffic Grows by 72% in 2023

DALLAS — Greek flag carrier Aegean Airlines (A3) carried 2,573,470 passengers in the first quarter of 2023, around 72% more passengers than in the same period in 2022 (1,496,147) and even 5% more than in the first quarter of 2019 (2,461,651).

Particularly pleasing for A3 were the passenger numbers at their two main hubs Athens International Airport (ATH) and Thessaloniki Airport Makedonia (SKG).

In Athens, the airline had around 97% more international passengers in the first quarter of 2023 than in the same period in 2022 and around 16% more than in the first quarter of 2019, while during the winter season, six new direct routes with higher frequencies were added to the existing ones.

The results of international passenger traffic to and from SKG, the second largest hub of Aegean, also showed an increase of 23% compared to 2019 and 107% compared to the previous year, when direct connections to Rome, Milan, Berlin, Brussels, and Zurich were made for the first time in winter.

Aegean Airlines A321neo Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

Comment from Aegean CEO

Dimitris Gerogiannis, AEGEAN’s CEO, said, “Enhancing and extending the winter season is always at the forefront of our commitment to the company and the country.

The CEO added, “We are particularly pleased that our investment in more destinations in the low season has brought a significant increase in passengers with even higher capacity. We continue to see positive indications and bookings for the summer, which, as always will shape the year’s results.”

Featured image: Aegean A320neo Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways