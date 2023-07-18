United Airlines Increases Flights to Jamaica

DALLAS – US carrier United Airlines (UA) is preparing its route strategy in the region of the Caribbean, a crucial market for American tourism during the Winter season. UA will increase its presence in Jamaica, launching a new route to Montego Bay (MBJ) from Denver International Airport (DEN).

This direct service will begin on November 4, 2023, with a single weekly frequency on Saturdays. United will be the only airline connecting the two cities, although it already serves flights to MBJ from most US continental hubs.

Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, said, “To welcome another non-stop flight to our island by United, the most-flown airline operating out of Denver, is very gratifying. It is an important addition to Jamaica’s existing air service that provides US travelers with yet another convenient option to get to the island for their next business or leisure trip.”

UA flight 1682 will depart Denver at 09:50, arriving around five hours later at 15:40, all in local times. UA’s Boeing 737 MAX fleet will operate these services.

MBJ is currently the only Jamaican destination on United’s route map, as the carrier does not yet serve Kingston (KIN), the capital city. Despite this, customers can benefit from quick connecting itineraries with partner airline Copa Airlines (CM), based in Panama City (PTY).

Copa Airlines is one of the closest allies of United Airlines, thanks to its strategic position in Central America and Star Alliance membership. Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways.

United’s Bet on the Caribbean

United Airlines is one of the carriers with the most presence in the Caribbean Sea. As this territory, full of warm beaches and crystalline waters, is one of the top destinations for American tourists for vacation, the bet on seamless connectivity by UA from the continental United States is vast.

UA serves flights to more than 20 countries in the region, including popular destinations like Cancun (CUN), Havana (HAV) or Punta Cana (PUJ). The airline also plays an essential role in connecting itineraries to small islands like Saint Maarten (SXM) or Aruba (AUA), allowing customers to connect on flights from Europe and Asia across its hubs in the United States.

UA’s strong partnership with the Star Alliance carrier Copa Airlines (CM) is also crucial for its Central-American route network. The extensive presence of CM in Mexico, Panama, Honduras and Nicaragua can fill any remaining destination gaps and gives passengers more opportunities to fly from the Caribbean to the rest of the world.

Featured image: N27519 United Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways.