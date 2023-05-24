United Airlines Announces Significant Expansion at Denver

DALLAS – United Airlines (UA) has announced significant expansion at Denver Airport (DEN). The carrier will add 35 flights to its DEN network, including six new routes.

UA is also spending US$1bn to improve the passenger experience at DEN. This includes opening a new lounge plus two large remodelled clubs, including the largest in its network. Twelve new gates will also be added in the airport’s A and B concourses by the middle of 2024, giving UA a total of 90 gates at DEN.

United is spending US$1bn to improve the customer experience at DEN. Photo: United Airlines.

New Routes

New routes include Asheville Regional Airport (AVL), Dayton International Airport (DAY), Greensboro Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTI), Lexington Blue Grass Airport (LEX), Montego Bay Sangster International Airport (MBJ) and San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU).

The additional flights will see the carrier operate some 450 daily departures, offering over 60,000 departing seats per day. This doubles the number of early morning departures and late evening arrivals, giving its passengers more choice and flexibility.

United celebrated the expansion with CEO Scott Kirby and Chief Customer Officer Linda Jojo welcoming passengers, elected officials and local partners for a tour of the club spaces and a sneak peek inside one of UA’s Boeing 737-9s.

UA Boeing 757 at DEN. Photo: United Airlines.

“Customer-Friendly Offerings”

Mr Kirby said, “Denver is one of the fastest growing cities in the country and as the Mile High City’s most flown airline, it’s essential that we maintain the most modern infrastructure and fleet to support our local employees and customers and deliver a great experience.

“Our expansion in Denver will further enable us to connect our customers to destinations across the globe and revitalize our presence at the airport with modern, customer-friendly offerings.”

In 2022, UA was already the largest carrier at DEN, holding 46% of the market share, according to airport data. DEN handled over 69 million passengers last year, becoming the third busiest airport in the world.

Featured Image: United Airlines Boeing 737-9 (N27519). Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways.