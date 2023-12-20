Transavia Takes Delivery of Its First A321neo (+Video)

DALLAS — Yesterday, Transavia (HV) took delivery of its first Airbus A321neo, marking the first delivery of a next-generation A320 for the Air France-KLM (AF-KLM) group.

In a ceremony organized at Hangar 5 at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS), the Dutch low-cost carrier presented its latest fleet addition and replacement for an all-Boeing fleet. The aircraft, PH-YHZ, flew from Hamburg (XFW) and landed at AMS’s runway 27. The aircraft will enter service on January 5 on the Amsterdam-Pisa route.

Transavia’s existing fleet is 14 years old on average. The airline expects the fleet replacement to take up to seven years, with a gradual phase-out of its Boeing 737s.

Transavia’s logo on the A321neo tail. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways

About the A321neo

The aircraft is arranged in a single-class configuration, with 232 seats in a 3-3 layout. The airline’s green interiors have been preserved in the transition to the A321neo.

Each seat features a USB-C charger and a cup holder. The legroom is what you would expect from any European carrier operating narrowbodies across the continent. The livery is refreshed too, featuring the iconic neo mask.

Seat disposition and legroom. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways

The airline states, “With the painting of the Airbus, Transavia has chosen to continue the same line of recent years. The strong corporate identity matches the modern Airbus and has been sharpened in a few details, such as the iconic Hero Mask of the Airbus around the cockpit window and new combinations of icons on the belly of the aircraft.”

The USB-C charger is on each seat. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways

The extra capacity in the overhead bins should limit the number of passengers checking their hand luggage due to space limitations on board. The higher seat capacity will also boost the per-seat fuel economy. The A321neo features a Maximum Take-Off Weight (MTOW) of 93.5 tonnes, almost 25 more than the Boeing 737-800.

The A321neo cockpit. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways

Marcel de Nooijer, Transavia’s CEO. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways

Transavia’s Fleet, Top AMS Destinations and Hubs

The airline flies 85 Boeing 737-800 and four Boeing 737-700, flying 189 and 149 passengers, respectively, and has flown the types 3,188 times from AMS in the last quarter of 2023, with the top three destinations being Málaga Airport (AGP), Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport (ALC), and Barcelona-El Prat Airport (BCN), according to Cirium Diio.

The new A321neo will boost HV’s capacity to reach high-density destinations and allow the airline to maximize its valuable slots at AMS.

The airline operates its fleet of Boing 737s based in Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS), Rotterdam-The Hague (RTM), and Eindhoven Airport (EIN). Since 2007, the airline has been operating from France’s Paris-Orly (ORY), Lyon Airport (LYS), and Nantes Airport (NTE).

During the event, it was possible to board the aircraft through the rear door. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways

The First A312neo Delivery for Air France-KLM Group

PH-YHZ is the first A320neo family to join AF-KLM, marking the beginning of a significant fleet renewal. In 2021, the airline group signed an MoU for 100 A320neo units, plus 60 options, to replace the aging fleet of Boeing 737s.

Many were taken aback when it was announced that the Airbus A320neo family would be replacing the whole European fleet, with the Boeing 737 MAX appearing to be the most sensible choice for the group and HV.

The Dutch carrier flies the -700, -800, and -900 variants of Boeing’s best-selling jet for a total of 42 units. The Boeing 737 fleet’s average age has just exceeded 17 years, with the five Boeing 737-900 flying for almost 22 years on average. AF-KLM expects to receive its first A320neo family in 2024.

Transavia has been serving the Netherlands since 1966. It opened its 7th base at Munich Airport (MUC) in March 2016.

Featured image: Vistara A321neo. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways