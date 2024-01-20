Top US College Aviation Programs

DALLAS — The aviation industry is the lifeblood of the world’s transportation system, and piloting planes is an important part of keeping the world running. Even though the pandemic affected the amount of commercial air travel and the number of flight crews available, travel by air has rebounded, and there’s a need for new flight crews.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that aviation careers will continue to grow at a pace of about 5%, which is faster than average. Commercial pilots typically earn a median annual salary of approximately US$150,000. However, as you gain experience and advance in your career, it is possible to earn more than US$245,000. But aviation careers are not limited just to pilots but also include engineers, mechanics, air traffic controllers, and airport managers.

Degrees in aviation or related transportation fields can be tickets to a great career. In this article, we’ll look at ten colleges with aviation programs to help you decide on the school that’s right for you so you can enter an aviation career. Many schools offer degrees in aviation, but the colleges discussed below offer some of the best-known and most respected programs in the field.

In no particular order, below are the ten best-reviewed and highest-ranked aviation-related college programs.

Top 10 College Aviation Programs

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology. MIT, located in Cambridge, MA, has 11,000 students and offers degrees in both polytechnic and STEM fields. Students may study aeronautics through a BS in Aerospace Engineering or a broader engineering degree. MIT ranks among the top five schools nationwide and is a prestigious choice for your degree. Georgia Institute of Technology. Georgia Tech’s Guggenheim School of Aerospace Engineering has a bachelor’s degree program combining lab and research experience with more academic, theoretical courses. Its program culminates in a unique capstone course in which students explore a research interest in areas such as rotorcraft, fixed-wing, and spacecraft. The United States Naval Academy. This military service academic institution is one of America’s oldest, and it is an approved “technological institution” offering degrees in a range of STEM fields. Its aerospace engineering program offers two different paths: aeronautics and astronautics. Both follow the same general curriculum, though the former includes rocketry while the latter focuses on the operation of airplanes. The United States Air Force Academy. For obvious reasons, the Air Force Academy is a top destination for students interested in aviation. Covering everything from flight mechanics to airplane design, the Air Force Academy’s degree program prepares students for careers inside and outside the military, including project managers, defense contractors, and aeronautical R&D engineers. Purdue University. Purdue is a large university with a dedicated student body committed to its degree programs, including aviation. 10 different aviation clubs on campus represent Purdue’s large number of aviation students. It also offers a path from a BS to an MS in aviation to help students achieve graduate credentials in aviation in just five years. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. RPI is a dedicated STEM school with a focus on science and technology. Its BS in Aeronautical Engineering program gives equal weight to fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and aerospace technology. However, students can study across and between disciplines to explore their interests. The Ohio State University. The Ohio State University’s Center for Aviation Studies and the College of Engineering offer a BS in Aviation covering engineering, aviation, and technical applications. Students in the program can earn a Professional Pilot Specialization, giving them a commercial pilot’s license while they complete their degree. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Worldwide. Embry-Riddle focuses on aeronautical education and offers courses in aviation and aeronautics from its campuses in Florida and Arizona, as well as online. The program provides a wide array of specializations, including aviation maintenance, air traffic control, and unmanned aircraft systems, to prepare students for diverse career options. Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Virginia Tech offers more than 200 programs in science, engineering, and agriculture. Its aviation and aeronautics programs prepare students for every aspect of the aeronautics field and also include a unique combination with ocean engineering to compare aerodynamics and hydrodynamics. San Jose State University. SJSU offers a BS in Aviation that is heavily focused on hands-on learning. The degree program offers four areas of specialization, including professional flight, operations, aviation management, and maintenance management, to prepare students for avionics, air traffic control, commercial flight, and more.

Approaches, Requirements, Staffing Shortages

Each school in this selection provides an aviation program with its own distinct characteristics and prerequisites. While some schools prioritize engineering, others concentrate on career development. Hydrodynamics holds greater importance in certain institutions, whereas aeronautics takes center stage in others.

When deciding on the ideal program for you, it is crucial to consider your aspirations and interests, along with how well the chosen program aligns with your goals. It is essential to find a program that equips you with the necessary skills and knowledge to accomplish your objectives and qualifies you for the specific aviation career path you wish to pursue.

Additionally, US carriers, such as United Airlines (UA), have pathway programs that speed up the process of entering the field, and there are scholarship opportunities for pilot training from major manufacturers to help meet the long-term demand for commercial aircraft pilots.

It is worth noting that staff shortages have become a significant challenge for the industry, particularly as travel resumed after the pandemic. These shortages have led to various issues, including flight cancellations, long queues at airports, and increased delays.

The staffing shortages are not limited to a specific area but are affecting multiple departments within the aviation industry. One factor contributing to these shortages includes the loss of jobs in the aviation sector during the pandemic.

The industry is still in the process of recovering from the effects of the pandemic, which further exacerbated the staff shortage situation, so if you’re considering a career path in aviation, now is the best time to start.

