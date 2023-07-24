Boeing Announces Scholarships for Pilot Training

DALLAS — Boeing has announced that it will invest US$950,000 in scholarships for pilot training to meet the long-term demand for commercial airplane pilots.

These funds will be divided into two parts: US$500,000 will be used to fund 25 scholarships with five different aviation organizations that help to develop future pilots, including the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association the Latino Pilots Association, the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals, Sisters of the Skies, and Women in Aviation International.

The other US$450,000 will be donated to Fly Compton, a non-profit organization in Los Angeles, which will use this to introduce career opportunities in aerospace to minority youth, including designing, building, and maintaining airplanes and drones.

Sisters of the Skies recipients of the Boeing Pilot Training Scholarship pose after receiving their scholarships. Photo: Terrence Bowen Photography via Boeing

Pilot Demand

Boeing says that the demand for trained and diverse pilots remains high throughout the world’s airlines, and this is why the work done by these organizations is critical to the industry.

Since 2019, Boeing has invested over US$8.5 million in pilot training programs for underrepresented populations across the United States and continues to encourage people from diverse backgrounds to enter the pilot profession by removing social and financial barriers to entry.

Boeing predicts that there will be a need for 602,000 new pilots to fly and maintain the global commercial fleet over the next 20 years and will release its latest Pilot and Technician Outlook on July 25th.

Featured Image: Boeing leaders present a check to Fly Compton. Funds will go toward flight training classes offered to underserved students in LA’s Compton community. Photo: Fly Compton