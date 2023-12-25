The Top Five Airways Articles of 2023

DALLAS — As the final days of 2023 draw near, Airways is delighted to present a compilation of our most popular stories from the past year, grouped according to the number of views they received.

N566AS Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-890 KBOS BOS. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways

Brandon Farris’ article highlighting Alaska Airlines (AS) launching its longest route to date garnered the highest number of views on airwaysmag.com. AS made an announcement in October 2023 regarding the introduction of new flights connecting Anchorage (ANC) and San Diego (SAN) to New York John Fitzgerald Kennedy Airport (JFK). The daily flights from ANC to JFK are scheduled to commence on June 13, 2024, and conclude on August 19, 2024.

Furthermore, the carrier will replace its longest route from Seattle (SEA) to Nassau, Bahamas (NAS), with the seasonal flight to New York, marking the first connection between Alaska and the East Coast of the United States. By the summer of 2024, ANC will operate a total of 14 nonstop routes. To read the complete article, please click on the widget provided below.

For the second-most-read post of 2023, Sharad Ranabhat identified the busiest airports of 2022 worldwide. Surpassing all others in terms of passenger traffic, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) claimed the top spot with a staggering 93.7 million arrivals and departures. Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) secured the second position with its 73.4 million passenger movements, and Denver International (DEN) followed with 69.3 million.

Joining the list of prominent airports was Chicago (ORD), with 68.3 million passengers, while Dubai (DXB) emerged as the busiest airport outside of the United States in 2022, accommodating 66.1 million passengers. For a comprehensive view of the entire list, please refer to the article linked below.

British Airways and easyJet aircraft at London Gatwick Airport. Photo: Gatwick Airport

Lorne Philpot’s article garnered the third-highest number of views on our website. In a noteworthy development, easyJet (U2) decided to relinquish 3,000 slots at Gatwick Airport (LGW) to British Airways (BA), resulting in a reduction in the number of U2 aircraft based at the airport. For the upcoming summer of 2024, the airline has secured registration for 90,000 slots at LGW, with approximately 6,000 integrated into U2’s timetable to ensure operational resilience.

As a result of the reinstatement of 3,000 slots, the number of U2’s Gatwick-based aircraft will be scaled down. Notably, during the coronavirus epidemic, British Airways withdrew from LGW, leading to U2 acquiring eight aircraft slots from BA. Additionally, EasyJet has entered into a new six-year agreement with LGW, solidifying its position as a significant partner airline at the airport. To delve into the complete details of the article, here is the link to the post:

Monarch Airlines G-OZBH Airbus A321-231. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Adrian Nowakowski had the opportunity to interview Daniel Ellingham, the Chairman of the Board at Monarch Airlines. Monarch Airlines, a British carrier that ceased its operations in October 2017, has recently announced its relaunch after a hiatus of six years. With the ambition of becoming a premium alternative to low-cost leisure airlines in the UK, the company has secured initial investments from both European Union and UK-based firms.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted Monarch Airlines to refocus its efforts on filling the voids left by the challenges in the high-risk yet high-reward European tourism market. See what Monarch Airlines has in store for 2024 below.

Volga-Dnepr Airlines RA-82077 Antonov An-124-100. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

The article penned by Helwing Villamizar, Airways’ Digital Editor, claimed the fifth spot in terms of popularity among our readers in 2023. The post highlighted Canada’s action in seizing an Antonov An-124-100 aircraft to utilize the proceeds to aid in the reconstruction of Ukraine. This action followed a legal development in March 2022, when a Ukrainian court issued an order for the confiscation of all Antonov An-124s belonging to the Volga-Dnepr Group for evidence preservation and compensation.

Antonov, the aircraft manufacturer, filed a complaint against Rosaviatsiya, the Russian aviation authority, accusing them of unlawfully authorizing a subsidiary to issue An-124 airworthiness certificates. Consequently, the stranded aircraft remained the property of the Russian cargo carrier, which had to bear the burden of paying parking fees amounting to nearly C$500,000. You can read all about the seized Antonov and the unfolding developments in the article below:

These top five articles of 2023 have provided our readers with captivating insights into various aspects of the aviation industry. From the relaunch of Monarch Airlines to the seizure of an aircraft to aid Ukraine’s rebuilding efforts, each article has brought forth unique and thought-provoking stories.

Featured image: Alaska and Porter aircraft. Photo: Brandon Farris and Mark Avila/Airways