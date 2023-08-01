DALLAS — As the world of commercial aviation emerges from the pandemic, it’s a good time to examine how the world’s busiest airports have recovered.

According to preliminary figures released by the Airports Council International (ACI) World, global passenger traffic reached close to seven billion in 2022, marking a remarkable 53.5% increase compared to the previous year. This represents a substantial recovery of 73.8% when compared to the passenger levels recorded in 2019.

In this article, we explore some of the busiest airports of 2022, shedding light on the top airports in terms of passenger traffic, aircraft movements, and air cargo volumes for the year 2022.

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL). Photo: Atlanta Airport

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL)

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) was the busiest airport in the world in 2022. With a staggering 93.7 million passengers enplaned and deplaned, ATL experienced an increase of 23.8% compared to the previous year. However, the figures still reflect a 15.2% decrease compared to 2019, highlighting the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global air travel.

The Busiest Airport in the World, ATL serves as a major hub for Delta Air Lines, one of the largest and most prominent airlines globally, offering an extensive network of domestic and international flights. Other significant airlines operating out of ATL include Southwest Airlines (WN), United Airlines (UA), American Airlines (AA), Frontier Airlines (F9), and Spirit Airlines (NK).

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) October, 3 19 Dallas, Texas – (Photo by Shannon Faulk)

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) witnessed substantial growth in 2022, handling 73.4 million passengers. With an increase of 17.5% compared to 2021, DFW also demonstrated resilience by only experiencing a minor decline of 2.3% compared to 2019. The airport’s strategic location and excellent connectivity contributed to its sustained popularity among travelers.

Connecting Texas and Beyond, DFW is a major hub for AA, one of the largest carriers in the world, providing a wide range of domestic and international flights. Other major airlines operating at DFW include F9, NK, and Sun Country Airlines (SY).

Denver International Airport (DEN). Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Denver International Airport (DEN) handled 69.3 million passengers in 2022. With a growth rate of 17.8% compared to 2021, DEN experienced steady progress despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. Remarkably, the airport’s figures demonstrated a 0.4% increase compared to 2019, indicating a strong recovery trajectory.

Denver Airport serves as a hub for UA, offering connections to various domestic and international destinations. Other notable airlines operating to and from DEN include WN, F9, AA, and Delta Air Lines (DL).

Air Serbia lands at ORD. Photo: Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA)

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) served 68.3 million passengers in 2022. Showcasing a notable growth rate of 26.5% compared to the previous year, ORD exemplified a resilient recovery. However, when compared to 2019, the airport experienced a decline of 19.3%, underscoring the industry-wide impact of the pandemic.

The Windy City’s Aviation Hub, ORD serves as a major base for AA and UA, with both carriers offering extensive domestic and international flight options. Other significant airlines at ORD include DL, NK, and F9.

Emirates A380-800 at Dubai International Airport (DXB). Photo: Emirates

Dubai International Airport (DXB)

Dubai International Airport (DXB) was the busiest airport outside of the United States in 2022, handling a remarkable 66.1 million passengers. The airport experienced an astonishing growth rate of 127.0% compared to 2021, indicating a remarkable recovery in the region as well. However, when compared to 2019, DXB still faced a decline of 23.5%, highlighting the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic. As a major international transit hub, DXB continued to attract travelers from around the world.

The Global Transit Hub, Dubai International Airport serves as a home for Emirates, the flag carrier airline of the United Arab Emirates, offering a vast network of international flights. Other significant airlines operating out of DXB include Flydubai, the government-owned low-cost airline, alongside SAUDIA, Air India, and IndiGo.

N838AW American Airlines Airbus A319 at LAX/KLAX (America West Heritage Livery). Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways.

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Returning back to the United States, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) handled 65.9 million passengers in 2022. With a growth rate of 37.3% compared to the previous year, LAX showcased its resilience amid the pandemic. However, when compared to 2019, the airport experienced a decline of 25.1%, emphasizing the long road to a complete recovery.

Gateway to the West Coast, LAX is a major hub for several airlines, including DL, AA, UA, and Alaska Airlines (AS), providing extensive domestic and international connectivity. Additionally, other significant airlines operating in and out of LAX include JetBlue (B6), WN, and Allegiant Air (G4).

Photo: Istanbul Airport (IST)

Istanbul Airport (IST)

Istanbul Airport (IST) emerged as a rising star in 2022, handling 64.3 million passengers. The airport experienced a substantial growth of 73.8% compared to 2021, highlighting its rapid expansion. Moreover, IST displayed a decline of 23.2% when compared to 2019, underlining its emergence as a key global aviation hub.

Istanbul Airport serves as a primary hub for Turkish Airlines, connecting passengers to destinations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Other major airlines operating at IST include Pegasus Airlines (PC), Emirates (EK), Qatar Airways (QR), and Lufthansa (LH).

Photo: London Heathrow Airport.

London Heathrow Airport (LHR)

London Heathrow Airport (LHR), one of the world’s most prominent airports served 61.6 million passengers in 2022. LHR witnessed a staggering growth rate of 217.7% compared to the previous year, showcasing its resilience amid the pandemic. However, the airport still faced a considerable decline of 23.8% when compared to 2019, as a result of ongoing challenges.

The United Kingdom’s Premier Gateway, LHR serves as a major hub for British Airways (BA), the largest airline in the UK. Moreover, LHR also serves as a primary hub for Virgin Atlantic (VS), offering a vast array of domestic and international flights. Other major airlines operating at LHR include AA, UA, and LH.

Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL). Photo: Bharatahs via Wikimedia Commons

Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL)

Leading the Asia-Pacific region, New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) handled 59.5 million passengers in 2022. With a notable growth rate of 60.2% compared to 2021, DEL demonstrated a robust recovery. However, when compared to 2019, the airport experienced a decline of 13.1%.

Connecting India’s Capital, DEL serves as a hub for Air India (AI), the flag carrier of India, IndiGo (6E), and Vistara (UK) offering numerous domestic and international connections. Other notable airlines operating at DEL include SpiceJet (SG) and EK.

Air France operates the A350-900 on numerous long-haul routes from CDG. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways.

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG)

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) concludes our list with the French airport handling 57.5 million passengers in 2022. CDG experienced significant growth of 119.4% compared to the previous year, signaling a strong recovery. However, when compared to 2019, the airport still encountered a decline of 24.5%, reflecting the lasting effects of the pandemic on the industry.

Paris CDG serves as a major base for flag carrier Air France (AF), serving a wide range of routes. Additionally, airlines such as easyJet (EC), Vueling (VY), LH, BA, and DL operate extensively from CDG.

“While US airport hubs were able to recover quicker due to their strong domestic market, we are now witnessing global hubs joining upper ranks—including Dubai, Istanbul, and London Heathrow Airport. The re-opening of China, the second largest aviation market after the US, is now expected to bring an overall gain, both domestically and for international travel.” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira

World’s Busiest Airport for International Passengers

For the ninth year in a row, Dubai International Airport was the world’s busiest airport for international passengers in 2022.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, these airports demonstrated impressive growth rates compared to the previous year, indicating a positive trajectory. However, when compared to 2019, the airports still faced varying degrees of decline, underlining the ongoing impact of the pandemic on international travel.

Concourse A is part of the Terminal 3 complex used exclusively by Emirates and Flydubai. Photo: Dubai International Airport

Dubai International Airport (DXB)

Dubai International Airport (DXB) continued to solidify its position as a global transit hub, handling an impressive 66 million international passengers in 2022. Despite the challenges faced, DXB experienced a remarkable growth rate of 127% compared to the previous year. However, when compared to 2019, the airport still faced a decline of 23.5%, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by the aviation industry due to the pandemic.

Nevertheless, DXB’s strategic location, modern infrastructure, and world-class facilities have made it a preferred choice for travelers, enabling smooth connections to various destinations worldwide.

IAG Cargo’s London Heathrow Hub. Photo: IAG.

London Heathrow Airport (LHR)

London Heathrow Airport (LHR) maintained its position as one of the world’s premier airports for international travel, handling 58.2 million passengers in 2022. LHR witnessed an impressive growth rate of 230.5% compared to the previous year, signifying a strong recovery from the pandemic’s impact.

However, when compared to 2019, the airport still faced a decline of 23.4%, underlining the significant hurdles the aviation industry continues to face. LHR’s extensive network of routes, and airlines, make it a vital gateway for international travelers, contributing to its continued prominence in the global aviation landscape.

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS). Photo: KLM

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS)

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) continued to serve as a vital international aviation hub, facilitating international travel to and from Europe. With 52.5 million international passengers in 2022, AMS showcased a growth rate of 105.8% compared to the previous year.

However, similar to other airports, AMS experienced a decline of 26.8% compared to 2019, highlighting the long road to recovery. AMS’s modern infrastructure, state-of-the-art facilities, and seamless connectivity have made it a preferred choice for travelers heading to various destinations within Europe and the rest of the world.

Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG)

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) emerged as a crucial gateway to France and Europe for international passengers, handling 51.8 million international passengers in 2022. CDG witnessed a notable growth rate of 128.9% compared to the previous year, indicating a significant recovery. However, when compared to 2019, the airport still faced a decline of 25.9%.

CDG’s extensive flight network, airlines, and flight connections, have solidified its position as a key player in the international aviation landscape, for travelers entering and exiting Europe.

Photo: Istanbul Airport

Istanbul Airport (IST)

Istanbul Airport (IST) showcased impressive growth in international passenger traffic, handling 48.5 million passengers in 2022. With a growth rate of 83.3% compared to the previous year, IST further strengthened its position as an emerging aviation powerhouse.

Moreover, IST experienced an increase of 22.6% compared to 2019, highlighting its continuous expansion. IST’s strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, coupled with its state-of-the-art facilities and exceptional passenger services, has propelled its rapid growth in recent years. IST has become an attractive choice for travelers seeking seamless connections between Europe, Asia, and beyond.

Lufthansa fleet at Frankfurt (FRA). Photo: Christian Winter/Airways.

Frankfurt Airport (FRA)

Frankfurt Airport (FRA) has been playing a key role in connecting Germany with the rest of the world, handling 44.8 million international passengers in 2022. FRA showcased a growth rate of 97.3% compared to the previous year, demonstrating a strong recovery.

However, when compared to 2019, the airport still faced a decline of 29%. FRA’s efficient operations, extensive connectivity, commitment to sustainability, and proximity to major European cities have solidified its reputation as Germany’s premier international aviation hub.

Madrid-Barajas Airport (MAD). Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways.

Madrid-Barajas Airport (MAD)

Madrid-Barajas Airport (MAD) remained a vital link between Spain and the global community, handling 36.2 million international passengers in 2022. MAD displayed a growth rate of 136.2% compared to the previous year, reflecting yet another robust recovery.

When compared to 2019, MAD experienced a decline of 19.3%. MAD’s modern infrastructure, convenient connections, and focus on passenger comfort have contributed to making it a crucial hub for travelers entering and exiting Spain, as well as connecting to other European destinations.

Hamad International Airport (DOH), Doha, Qatar | Photo: Tim Griffith | HOK

Hamad International Airport (DOH)

Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha, Qatar handled 35.7 million international passengers in 2022. DOH showcased a growth rate of 101.8% compared to the previous year, indicating a strong rebound. Also, thanks to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which directly boosted the number of international passengers handled by the Gulf airport.

Interestingly, DOH only experienced a modest decline of 7.9% compared to 2019, highlighting its resilience. DOH’s modern facilities, award-winning services, and commitment to passenger experience have established it as a leading aviation hub for travelers connecting within the Gulf region and beyond.

Singapore Changi Airport (SIN). Image: Changi Airport

Singapore Changi Airport (SIN)

Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) demonstrated its significance as a major international aviation hub in the Asia-Pacific region, handling 31.9 million international passengers in 2022. SIN experienced an astonishing growth rate of whooping 952.9% compared to the previous year, indicating a substantial recovery in the region.

However, when compared to 2019, the airport faced a substantial decline of 52.8%, emphasizing the challenges faced by the global aviation industry in the region. SIN’s reputation for efficiency, world-class amenities, and seamless connectivity make it a preferred transit point for travelers heading to and from Southeast Asia.

Photo: Gatwick Airport

London Gatwick Airport (LGW)

London Gatwick Airport (LGW) alongside LHR served as a vital gateway to London, handling 30.1 million international passengers in 2022. LGW demonstrated a notable growth rate of 501.5% compared to the previous year.

Despite impressive growth in 2022, when compared to 2019, the airport experienced a decline of 30.1%. LGW’s convenient location, diverse flight options, presence of multiple low-cost carriers, and commitment to efficiency have contributed to its significance as a key international gateway for the United Kingdom.

London Gatwick Airport (LGW). Photo: Gatwick Airport.

World’s Busiest Airport by Aircraft Movements

In 2022, global airports experienced a significant rebound in aircraft movements, handling nearly 89 million flights. This marked a notable increase of 20.4% compared to 2021 and showcased a remarkable recovery of 82.5% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Unsurprisingly, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) was the busiest airport in terms of aircraft movements, with a total of 724,000 aircraft movements. Although this figure represented a modest growth of 2.3% compared to 2021, it was slightly lower than ATL’s performance in 2019 when it claimed the second position, just behind Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL). Photo: redlegsfan21 from Vandalia, OH, United States, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=24451789

Here’re some of the busiest airports alongside their respective number of aircraft movements and changes as compared to previous years.

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL)

Aircraft Movements: 724,145

Change vs 2021: +2.3%

Change vs 2019: -19.9%

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

Aircraft Movements: 711,561

Change vs 2021: +4.0%

Change vs 2019: -22.6%

Featured image: Today Chicago O’Hare has six parallel runways and two crosswind runways. (Ercan Karakas – SpotTR (GFDL or GFDL ), via Wikimedia Commons)

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Aircraft Movements: 656,676

Change vs 2021: +0.7%

Change vs 2019: -8.8%

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Aircraft Movements: 607,786

Change vs 2021: +4.6%

Change vs 2019: -3.8%

Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS)

Aircraft Movements: 581,116

Change vs 2021: +19.4%

Change vs 2019: +5.1%

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Aircraft Movements: 556,913

Change vs 2021: +9.9%

Change vs 2019: -19.4%

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)

Aircraft Movements: 505,589

Change vs 2021: -2.8%

Change vs 2019: -12.6%

Miami International Airport. Photo: Miami-Dade Aviation Department

Miami International Airport (MIA)

Aircraft Movements: 458,478

Change vs 2021: +18.2%

Change vs 2019: +10.0%

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Aircraft Movements: 448,847

Change vs 2021: +54.4%

Change vs 2019: -1.6%

Istanbul Airport (IST)

Aircraft Movements: 425,890

Change vs 2021: +52.0%

Change vs 2019: +29.1%

World’s Busiest Airport by Cargo Volume

In 2022, the air cargo industry faced a decline in volumes, with an estimated decrease of 6.7% compared to the previous year. When compared to 2019, the decline was recorded at 1.7%, bringing the total cargo volume close to 117 million metric tonnes. This downturn can be attributed to persistent geopolitical tensions and widespread disruptions to global trade and supply chains, which have had a significant impact on the movement of goods by air.

Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) continued to lead as the busiest airport by cargo handled, handling an impressive 4.2 million metric tonnes with a notable increase of 16.4% in cargo volume. Memphis International Airport (MEM) followed closely behind with 4.0 million metric tonnes, despite experiencing a decline of 9.8%.

*Note that the cargo volume includes loaded and unloaded freight and mail.

Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) | Photo: Fugro

Hong Kong International Airport (HKG)

Cargo Volume: 4,199,196 metric tonnes

Change vs 2021: -16.4%

Change vs 2019: -12.7%

Memphis International Airport (MEM)

Cargo Volume: 4,042,679 metric tonnes

Change vs 2021: -9.8%

Change vs 2019: -6.5%

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC). Photo: Yifei Yu/Airways

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC)

Cargo Volume: 3,461,603 metric tonnes (*Includes transit freight)

Change vs 2021: -4.3%

Change vs 2019: +26.1%

Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG)

Cargo Volume: 3,117,216 metric tonnes

Change vs 2021: -21.7%

Change vs 2019: -14.2%

Louisville International Airport (SDF)

Cargo Volume: 3,067,234 metric tonnes

Change vs 2021: +0.5%

Change vs 2019: +9.9%

Korean Air Cargo Boeing 747-230F. Photo: JetPix (GFDL 1.2 or GFDL 1.2 ), via Wikimedia Commons

Incheon International Airport (ICN)

Cargo Volume: 2,945,855 metric tonnes

Change vs 2021: -11.5%

Change vs 2019: +6.6%

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE)

Cargo Volume: 2,538,768 metric tonnes

Change vs 2021: -9.7%

Change vs 2019: +16.3%

FedEx Miami Hub Exterior. Photo: Miami International Airport

Miami International Airport (MIA)

Cargo Volume: 2,499,837 metric tonnes

Change vs 2021: -0.8%

Change vs 2019: +19.5%

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Cargo Volume: 2,489,854 metric tonnes

Change vs 2021: -7.6%

Change vs 2019: +19.0%

United Airlines and FedEx aircraft. Photo: Yifei Yu

Narita International Airport (NRT)

Cargo Volume: 2,399,298 metric tonnes

Change vs 2021: -9.3%

Change vs 2019: +14.0%

Bottom Line

In conclusion, these busiest airports illustrate a positive trajectory and gradual recovery for the aviation industry following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the numerous obstacles presented by geopolitical tensions, trade disruptions, and supply chain challenges, the busiest airports worldwide have exhibited noteworthy progress in passenger traffic, aircraft movements, and air cargo volumes.

The substantial increase in global passenger traffic, reaching close to 7 billion passengers, showcases a significant rebound of 53.5% compared to the previous year and a remarkable recovery of 73.8% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019. This resurgence signifies restored confidence in air travel and a growing demand for global connectivity.

Moreover, the airports’ resilience and adaptability in the face of ongoing challenges reflect their determination to overcome obstacles and provide efficient services. The gradual improvements in aircraft movements and air cargo volumes further demonstrate the industry’s commitment to meeting the needs of global trade and ensuring the smooth flow of goods across borders.

San Francisco International Airport aerial view. Photo: Ryan Patterson/SFO

“The ongoing recovery of air travel demand would not be possible without the continuous work of airports to provide a safe, secure, efficient, and sustainable air transport ecosystem for the passengers that we depend on and the communities we serve. ACI World will remain committed to representing the best interests of airports on the global stage during key phases of policy development and to promoting airport excellence.” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira

As the aviation industry continues to navigate the evolving global landscape, the remarkable recovery and promising performance of these busiest airports pave the way for a positive future of air travel. With ongoing efforts to enhance safety measures, streamline operations, and embrace innovative technologies, the industry is poised to further strengthen its resilience and adaptability.

In this dynamic environment, the world’s busiest airports remain pivotal players, acting as vital hubs that connect people, goods, and economies. Their success serves as an encouraging sign for the broader aviation industry, inspiring confidence in the future of air travel and its integral role in driving global connectivity and economic growth.

Beijing Daxing International Airport. Author: Zaha Hadid Architects. By 王之桐, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=77414409

Through this analysis, we aim to provide a comprehensive overview of the current state of the world’s busiest airports and their role in driving the recovery of the aviation industry. By examining passenger traffic, aircraft movements, and cargo volumes, we gain valuable insights into the industry’s trajectory and its promising future.

Feature Image: Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Photo: City of Chicago Media