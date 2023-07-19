The Airways Podcast S2E1

We are pleased to announce the relaunch of the Airways Podcast after a two-year hiatus. In this new episode, we comment on United Airlines’s operational meltdown and battle with the FAA, JetBlue’s Termination of the NEA with American Airlines, and the US DoT’s denial of Delta Air Lines’ request for gateway flexibility for two of its five Tokyo Haneda slot pairs to fly from any U.S. airport.

Then, for our feature interview, we discuss the latest developments in the industry garnered from the 54th edition of the Paris Air Show with our Editor-in-Chief, Roberto Leiro, who was at Le Bourget last month.

Episode Links

Hosted by: Helwing Villamizar, Rohan Anand, and Vinay Bhaskara

